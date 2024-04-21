Luis Enrique is enjoying a great first season at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The side is now in the Champions League semifinals, the French Cup finals and has 10 10-point lead in the league points table. Looking to win an elusive Champions League crown for the first time, Kylian Mbappe and PSG booked their spot in the final four of this year's competition with a 4-1 second-leg victory over Barcelona. This allows the megaside a chance for a treble. PSG Footballers Chant 'MVP, MVP' to Ousmane Dembele in Dressing Room After His Match-Winning Performance Against Barcelona in UCL 2023-24 Quarterfinal (Watch Video).

Les Parisiens are still unbeaten in Ligue 1 to an outstanding 23 matches and could be in line to secure their French crown on Sunday night. Despite their soon-to-be-champions status, PSG have not fared amazingly at the Parc des Princes in Ligue 1 this season, only winning eight of their 14 league matches in front of their home supporters in the French capital, dropping points on six occasions.

As for Lyon, the seven-time league winners are on a great run in the league at the moment. They are eighth in the points table but they are on a 13-game unbeaten run in all competitions putting them in the French Cup final against PSG. This game could be a great chance for both sides to size each other up before the finals clash.

When is PSG vs Lyon, Ligue 1 2023-24 Football Match? Date, Time, and Venue

Lyon Lille will take on PSG in the Ligue 1 2023-24 match on Sunday, February 11. PSG vs LOSC Lille has a scheduled start time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at Parc des Princes, Paris, France.

Where to Get Live Telecast of PSG vs Lyon Lille, Ligue 1 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the Ligue 1 2023-24 season. In India, fans are likely to get the live telecast of the PSG vs Lyon on the Sports 18 channel.

How to Get Live Streaming of PSG vs Lyon Lille, Ligue 1 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the Ligue 1 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Lyon football match on the JioCinema app and website. Fans can expect goals galore in an exciting offensive team.

