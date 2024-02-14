French giants Paris Saint Germain will be gearing up to face Real Sociedad in the Round of 16 tie of the UEFA Champions League. PSG are top of the Ligue 1 and as things stand, they should have little trouble lifting the league trophy. Their focus for the past decade or so has been winning the UEFA Champions League and a host of top players and manager have come and gone at the club, only for them to fail each season. Luis Enrique is a top coach and the ownership will feel they do have an outside chance this year. Opponents Real Sociedad are seventh in the La Liga and winless in their last three domestic games. The team will need to lift their levels to put up a fight in Paris. PSG versus Real Sociedad will be telecasted on the Sony Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Manchester United And Jim Ratcliffe Get Premier League Approval Over Deal to Buy 25% of Club.

Milan Skriniar, Presnel Kimpembe, and Sergio Rico are the players missing out for the home side. Kylian Mbappe is expected to lead the attack with Marco Asensio behind him as the no 10. Ousmane Dembele and Randal Kolo Muani will occupy the spot on the wings. Warren Zaire-Emery and Manuel Ugarte will be the two box-to-box midfielders.

Sheraldo Becker, Kieran Tierney, Alvaro Odriozola, Carlos Fernandez, and Aihein Munoz are the players ruled out with injuries for Real Sociedad. Mikel Oyarzabal is not fully fit and will likely be a substitute here. Umar Sadiq, Ander Barrenetxea and Takefusa Kubo will be the players in the final third for the visitors.

When is PSG vs Real Sociedad, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

PSG will clash swords with Real Sociedad in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 round of 16 on Thursday, February 15. The match will be played at the Parc des Princes, Paris, France and it is going to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). RB Leipzig 0–1 Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Brahim Diaz Star As Los Blancos Get Ahead in Round of 16 First Leg.

Where to Get Live Telecast of the PSG vs Real Sociedad, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 showdown between PSG vs Real Sociedad on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 TV channels in India. For PSG vs Real Sociedad live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of PSG vs Real Sociedad, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the PSG vs Real Sociedad match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Expect the home team to create plenty of chances in this game, with the kind of attack they have got. A home win in the first legs looks highly probable.

