Lionel Messi won his seventh Ballon d'Or a bit more than a week ago. Team PSG decided to celebrate the feat by doing something special for their hero and thus they were spotted wearing special edition kits for the Ligue 1 2021-22 match against Monaco. The members of PSG donned the jersey that consisted of their traditional blue home strip with gold numbers and names. By winning his seventh Ballon d'Or Lionel Messi defeated the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Mohamed Salah, Cristiano Ronaldo and others. However, Robaldo was not the favourite to win the prized possession this year. Kylian Mbappe's Brace Takes PSG to a 2-0 Win Over Monaco in Ligue 1 2021-22 Match (Watch Goal Highlights).

He was congratulated by Kylian Mbappe, Neymar Jr and even by his former club Barcelona on social media. However, players like Toni Kroos, Thiago Silva and many others were quite unhappy with the decision. In fact, these players took to social media and posted their views on how Messi did not deserve the award. A few fans on social media also believed that Robert Lewandowski was the one who deserved the award and he was robbed.

Talking about the match last night, Lionel Messi remained goalless whereas Kylian Mbappe's brace led the team to a stunning 2-0 win. The 21-year-old scored a goal within the first 10 minutes of the match and then took the team to 2-0 during the 45th minute of the game. Lionel Messi has so far scored only one goal for PSG in the French league. Needless to say, Lionel Messi fans are expecting him to score more goals for the team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 13, 2021 12:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).