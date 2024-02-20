PSV Eindhoven did not make it past the group stage a lot in the UEFA Champions League and their tie against Borussia Dortmund is only their second in seventeen seasons. They are unbeaten in the Dutch Eredivisie so far and currently enjoy a ten-point lead at the top of the points table. Their form can be gauged by the fact that they have won 20 out of the 22 games they have played in their domestic league. But the first leg against Borussia Dortmund will be crucial given the team lacks the experience of playing such games. Dortmund are a regular in the knockouts and have reached here by qualifying from a group consisting of the likes of Newcastle United, AC Milan and PSG. PSV Eindhoven versus Borussia Dortmund will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 AM IST. Thorgan Hazard Leaves Fans Puzzled With Goal Celebration Dedicated to Family Parakeet (Watch Video).

Richard Ledezma, Jaden De Guzman, and CJ Egan-Riley have joined the PSV squad in the winter transfer window and that should boost their strength. Johan Bakayoko is their key player in the attacking third and he will partner striker Luuk de Jong and fellow winger Hirving Lozano in the forward line. Guus Til is not available and he will be replaced in the team by Joey Veerman.

Donyell Malen and Marcos Reus will be the two attacking midfielders for Borussia Dortmund and they will slot in behind Niclas Fullkrug. Emre Can is known for his energy in midfield and he will likely sit back in the game, allowing Julian Brandt and Marcel Sabitzer to venture forward and support the attack. The presence of Niclas Sule brings calmness to their backline. Turkish Footballer Emirhan Delibas’ Contract Terminated by Besiktas After Finding His Profile on Dating App Tinder.

PSV Eindhoven will clash with Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 round of 16 on Wednesday, February 21. The UCL round of 16 match will be played at the Philips Stadion in Eindhoven and it starts at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24.

Borussia Dortmund head into the game on the back of two away wins in Europe. Expect the German club to secure a lead in the tie here.

