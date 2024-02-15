Punjab FC will be looking for their third win on the bounce in the Indian Super League, when it takes on Jamshedpur. It was their third win in the five matches for the new entrants in the league and the team is gaining some much-needed momentum in the most crucial juncture of the season. At the start of the campaign, many felt they would finish bottom of the table but they are headed in the right direction as things stand. Opponents Jamshedpur are level on points with them but a superior goal difference sees them pip them to the 8th spot. Like Punjab, Jamshedpur also is in good form, unbeaten in their last three matches. Punjab FC versus Jamshedpur FC will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 PM IST. ISL 2023–24: Dimitri Petratos’ Lone Goal Helps Mohun Bagan Super Giant End End FC Goa’s Unbeaten Run.

Wilmar Jordan Gil scored a brace for Punjab in the last game while Luka Majcen converted the spot kick to seal a memorable win. The duo will once again star in a front three for the hosts which also features Madih Talal. Sahil Tavora and Amarjit Singh Kiyam in midfield will be tasked with driving the team forward while Nikhil Prabhu sits deep and shields the backline.

Daniel Chima Chukwu with 5 goals in the league, is Jamshedpur’s main man in attack, and should be in the lone striker role again. Seiminlen Doungel and Rei Tachikawa as the attacking midfielders will look to create chances from out wide, while they will also need to fall back and defend. Jérémy Manzorro is the one that maintains the tempo of the game for the visiting side with his slick passing range.

When Is Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Punjab FC will host Jamshedpur FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Thursday, February 15. The PFC vs JFC match will be played at the Pandit

Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi, India, and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). I-League 2023–24: Sreenidi Deccan Close Gap at Top of Points Table With Resounding 3–0 Win Over TRAU FC.

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into Sports 18 1 SD/HD TV channels and VH1/HD to watch the match in English. Fans who want to watch this in regional commentary can do so on Sports 18 Khel TV channels (Hindi commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary) and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary). For live streaming details, scroll down. For Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC live streaming details, scroll down. AIFF Technical Committee Meets Indian Men’s Football Coach Igor Stimac Following AFC Asian Cup 2023.

How To Watch Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FCISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide live streaming of the Punjab FC vs Jamshedpur FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. The game is finely balanced with both sides having equal opportunity to secure all three points.

