Punjab FC, the new entrants of the Indian Super League, have done well with 17 points from 16 games. The club were not expected to challenge the top sides and were never in the top four race but the valuable experience they are gaining from each match will help them come back strong next season. They face Mumbai City FC this evening with the club hoping to build on their impressive win over Hyderabad FC in the last game. Opponents Mumbai City are second in the standings behind Odisha. Their three-game winning run came to an end with a draw against FC Goa in their last matchday. They are a quality team and one of the early contenders for the title. Punjab FC versus Mumbai City will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 5:00 PM IST. All India Football Federation Announces U20 Men’s National Football Championship.

Punjab had Luka Majcen and Madih Talal on the scoresheet for them against Hyderabad and the duo remain their potent force in attack. Wilmar Jordán Gil is a tireless runner on the flank for Punjab and he will be eager to stretch the Mumbai defence. Nikhil Prabhu will occupy the central midfield slot and make the side tick with his range of passing.

Vikram Partap Singh has consistently found the back of the net in recent times and is set to be a starter once again. Lallianzuala Chhangte was on the bench against Goa but he could make his comeback in the starting eleven against Punjab. Iker Guarraotxena is set to lead the attack for the visitors. ISL 2023–24: Princeton Rebello’s Winner Hands Odisha FC 2-1 Win Over East Bengal.

When Is Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Punjab FC will lock horns against Mumbai City in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Saturday, March 2. The PFC vs MCFC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi and it starts at 5:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch live telecast of the Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the Punjab FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. Punjab are no pushovers and Mumbai will not be taking them lightly. Expect the visitors to secure a hard-fought victory here.

