Qatar vs Switzerland Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B Match

The FIFA World Cup 2026 Group Stage is set to deliver an intriguing clash as Qatar takes on Switzerland on Sunday, June 14, at 12:30 AM IST. This Group B encounter, hosted at the iconic Levi's® Stadium (San Francisco Bay Area Stadium) in Santa Clara, California, promises to be a decisive fixture for both sides looking to make an early statement in the tournament. Qatar vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

Switzerland enters the tournament as clear favorites, having demonstrated a strong qualifying campaign where they conceded only two goals across six matches. Their recent form has been a mix of results, including a dominant 4-1 victory over Jordan and several draws, indicating a team that grinds out results. On the other hand, Qatar, despite qualifying on merit for the first time, has been in inconsistent form, failing to secure a win in their last five matches, with losses and draws against relatively modest opposition. Their defensive transitions have been a concern under pressure.

Recent Form Guide

Qatar (Last 5 matches): L-D-L-D-D (1 goal scored, 6 conceded)

June 6, 2026: vs El Salvador (D 0-0)

May 28, 2026: vs Ireland (L 0-1)

December 7, 2025: vs Tunisia (L 0-3)

December 4, 2025: vs Syria (D 1-1)

December 1, 2025: vs Palestine (L 0-1)

Switzerland (Last 5 matches): D-W-D-L-D (9 goals scored, 7 conceded)

June 6, 2026: Friendly (D 1-1)

May 31, 2026: vs Jordan (W 4-1)

March 31, 2026: Friendly (D 0-0)

March 27, 2026: vs Germany (L 3-4)

November 18, 2025: vs Kosovo (D 1-1)

Qatar vs Switzerland Expected Lineups

Qatar (4-3-3): Mahmud Abunada (GK); Ayoub Al Oui, Pedro Miguel, Boualem Khoukhi, Homam Elamin; Jassem Gaber, Ahmed Fathi, Issa Laye; Edmilson Junior, Almoez Ali, Akram Afif.

Switzerland (4-2-3-1): Gregor Kobel (GK); Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka; Dan Ndoye, Fabian Rieder, Ruben Vargas; Breel Embolo. (Note: Ruben Vargas is listed as questionable due to an undisclosed injury, with Michel Aebischer or Johan Manzambi as potential replacements.) Will Neymar Play in Brazil vs Morocco FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Match?.

Top Fantasy Picks

Given Switzerland's defensive solidity and attacking prowess, their players are highly favored. Goalkeeper Gregor Kobel is a strong choice for a potential clean sheet. Defenders like Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez, and Silvan Widmer are also excellent selections. In midfield, captain Granit Xhaka and Remo Freuler are pivotal for Switzerland's control. For Qatar, Akram Afif remains their key offensive threat and could be a differential pick due to his individual brilliance.

Upfront, Breel Embolo is Switzerland's primary goal scorer and a must-have. Dan Ndoye offers pace and direct running on the wings. For Qatar, Almoez Ali is their most recognizable forward and could offer some attacking returns.

Captain and Vice-Captain Choices

Captain: Breel Embolo (Switzerland) – Embolo leads the Swiss attack and is expected to be heavily involved in goal-scoring opportunities against a vulnerable Qatar defense.

Vice-Captain: Granit Xhaka (Switzerland) – Xhaka is the engine room of the Swiss midfield, contributing defensively and initiating attacks, making him a reliable source of fantasy points.

Budget Differentials

Jassem Gaber (Qatar): A central midfielder, Gaber could provide good value if Qatar manages to hold their own and he gets involved in the play.

Homam Elamin (Qatar): As a likely starting defender, Elamin could pick up points through clearances and tackles, offering a budget-friendly defensive option. Brazil vs Morocco: FIFA World Cup 2026 Predicted Lineups.

Players to Avoid

Considering Qatar's recent form and the strength of the Swiss defense, it might be wise to limit the number of Qatar's defensive players in your fantasy XI. Additionally, Ruben Vargas (Switzerland) is listed as questionable with an injury, making him a risky pick unless his fitness is confirmed closer to kick-off.

This Group B opener is critical for both nations. Switzerland will aim for a comfortable victory to set the tone for their campaign, while Qatar will be hoping to cause an upset and secure valuable points against a formidable European opponent. Fantasy managers should prioritize Swiss players for their stronger form and defensive reliability.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 13, 2026 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).