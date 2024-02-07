Manchester United's rising striker Rosmus Hojlund has now been scoring goals in back-to-back Premier League 2023-24 games. Hojlund was on a goal drought and wasn't been able to score for 14 matches for Manchester United in Premier League 2023-24. The Danish striker aims to carve out his legacy at Old Trafford, gaining popularity among fans after a successful transition following his £72 ($m) move from Atlanta in the summer of 2023. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr Signs Deal With Adidas Until 2027.

Hojlund has scored in his previous four Premier League matches, making history as the youngest player for the Red Devils to achieve such a feat, surpassing even the accomplishments of Cristiano Ronaldo whom Hojlund considers his idol. Hojlund, admiring legendary goalscorers from the past, shared with The United Stand the identity of his ultimate childhood hero.

"It has to be Cristiano. [Wayne] Rooney and [Carlos] Tevez as well, but Cristiano was probably the guy. I remember supporting him and following him at United, then watching him during the period when he was at Real Madrid and Juventus, then back again as well. He's always been my idol." said Rasmus Hojlund.

As per expectations, Hojlund includes Ronaldo in his dream five-a-side team, featuring a lineup of remarkable quality. The Danish international shared his choices when unveiling his selection, "I need to put Peter [Schmeichel] in goal. Peter because… Peter is Peter, he’s Danish. Peter won everything here and is a legend but he’s also a legend in Denmark because he won the Euros, so he has to be there. I need to put Rio [Ferdinand] in there because he’s very memorable to me. I would love to put [Nemanja] Vidic there but I can only have one defender. I want to put Ryan Giggs in there, Paul Scholes and Cristiano. You still get a balanced midfield and then you can just leave him [Ronaldo] upfront."

