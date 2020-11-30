Wolves striker Raul Jimenez was immediately rushed to the hospital after a horrific collision with Arsenal defender David Luiz during the game at the Emirates on Sunday. Wolves later confirmed that the Mexican striker had suffered a fractured skull but is doing well after undergoing an operation. The incident occurred in the fifth minute of the game when both the players challenged for a header during a Gunners corner-kick. Arsenal Not Playing Well Enough, Says Midfielder Joe Willock After 2-1 Defeat Against Wolves.

Raul Jimenez was stretched off the pitch following the nasty collision with the Brazilian and was taken to a London hospital for treatment. The Mexican forward received treatment for around 10 minutes on the pitch before being rushed to the hospital. The impact looked horrible but Wolves confirmed that the 29-year-old is responding well after the treatment.

See Incident

legit concerned for Raul Jimenez, the sound of the clash is awful pic.twitter.com/lcv3xVx8EU — Chüy (@itschuyyyyy) November 29, 2020

‘Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital,’ the Premier League side in an official. ‘He has since seen his partner Daniela and is now resting. He will remain under observation for a few days while he begins his recovery,’ Wolves added.

Wolves' Statement

Raul is comfortable following an operation last night, which he underwent in a London hospital. He has our love and support as he begins a period of recovery. We're all with you, @Raul_Jimenez9. — Wolves (@Wolves) November 30, 2020

‘The club would like to thank the medical staff at Arsenal, the NHS paramedics, hospital staff and surgeons who, through their skill and early response, were of such help. The club ask that Raul and his family are now afforded a period of space and privacy, before any further updates are provided in due course,’ the Premier League side said further.

No time frame has been given for Jimenez’s return but several reports suggest that the Mexican might be available around New Year. The 29-year-old has scored four games in nine Premier League appearances for the club.

Wolves managed to beat Arsenal 2-1 on the night taking them into the top six of the Premier League and inflicting further misery on the Gunners, who are enduring their worst start in the competition for more than a decade. Mikel Arteta’s team are 14th in the team standings, just eight points above relegation.

