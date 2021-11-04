RB Leipzig and PSG are all set to lock horns against each other in the Champions League 2021-22 match. In this article, we shall be talking about the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's have a quick look at the preview of the game. So the last time, the two teams met each other, PSG walked away with a 3-2 win over the same opponent. It was Kylian Mbappe who had scored the first goal and then Lionel Messi scored a brace. Lionel Messi Reveals That He Intends To Return to Barcelona at Some Stage in the Future.

As of now, the home team has no wins in their kitty. Thus they will be looking to win their first game in the tournament. Leipzig has four main players missing out from the clash. Lukas Klostermann, Marcel Halstenberg, Marcelo Saracchi and Brian Brobbey are all missing from action and of course will not feature in the game. Whereas, for PSG, Sergio Ramos continues to be on the bench. Marco Verratti, Lionel Messi, Leandro Paredes also be at the doctor's table. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is RB Leipzig vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

RB Leipzig vs PSG clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at Anfield on November 4, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of RB Leipzig vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast RB Leipzig vs PSG on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of RB Leipzig vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony LIV will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch RB Leipzig vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

