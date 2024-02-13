RB Leipzig will play host to record Champions League winner Real Madrid in the first round of their Round of 16 tie. The Los Blancos are in a position of strength in the Spanish La Liga and it looks like they are well on their way to lifting the title. Having won the Supercopa de Espana already, the team will also look to get back to the zenith of European football starting this evening. Leipzig are fifth in the German Bundesliga and have lost thrice in their last five matches in the league, which is not an ideal scenario before such a big clash. RB Leipzig versus Real Madrid will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLiv app from 1:30 pm IST. La Liga 2023–24: Jude Bellingham Set To Be Sidelined for at Least Two Weeks After Real Madrid Confirms Ankle Sprain.

Amadou Haidara is a major doubt for the game due to a slight knee problem and it will be interesting to see if he makes the cut. Lois Openda and Benjamin Sesko will lead the attack for the home side, which will opt for a 4-2-2-2 formation. Dani Olmo and Xavi Simons are talented wingers which can make life difficult for the Madrid defence.

Carlo Ancelotti will still be without the injured Antonio Rudiger with Aurelien Tchouameni and Nacho Fernandez as the two center-backs. Toni Kroos as the central defensive midfielder has a wealth of experience under his belt, well suited for this tie. Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde should be the two attacking midfielders. UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Knockout Stage Starts With Manchester City and Real Madrid Again Looking Best in Europe.

When is RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

RB Leipzig will host Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 round of 16 on Wednesday, February 14. The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig and it is going to start at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of the RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 showdown between RB Leipzig and Real Madrid on the Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel in India. For RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of RB Leipzig vs Real Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Royal Antwerp vs Barcelona match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Real Madrid are in sublime form at the moment and they will attack from the onset. Expect them to win this game courtesy of a 0-2 margin.

