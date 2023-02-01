Barcelona will aim to consolidate and extend their lead at the top of the La Liga 2022-23 points table when they take on Real Betis on Thursday, February 1. The Catalan giants have been on a sensational 13-match undefeated run in all competitions since losing to Bayern Munich in the Champions League and enter this contest as favourites for winning all three points in this clash as well. Xavi’s men came out winners against Girona in their last match and a victory in this contest will help them build their lead to eight points. Real Betis, too won their last game by a similar margin, beating Getafe. Enzo Fernandez Announced by Chelsea After Blues Break Bank to Acquire Argentina Midfielder for Premier League Record Fee.

The two sides had last met in the Supercopa de Espana semifinal, in which Barcelona triumphed on penalties. Barcelona eventually went on to win the competition, beating archrivals Real Madrid in the final. The La Liga leaders will be without Ousmane Dembele with an injury while Robert Lewandowski is set to return to the playing XI. Barcelona will be hopeful of Pedri continuing his good form, with the young midfielder scoring in their win over Girona. Betis will rely on the experience of Nabil Fekir, who will, in all likelihood, return to the playing XI.

When is Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at the Benito Villamarín Stadium in Seville. The game will be held on February 2 (Thursday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils Sign Bayern Munich Midfielder Marcel Sabitzer on Loan at Deadline Day.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Real Betis vs Barcelona clash live on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Betis vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can watch La Liga 2022-23 in India online. Viacom18 is the official broadcast partner. Fans can tune into the Voot Select App and JioCinema app and website to watch live streaming of the Real Betis vs Barcelona football match.

