Bernardo Silva's future at Manchester City remains uncertain as the midfielder has been linked with a move away from the Premier League champions. The Portuguese international is on the radar of European champions Real Madrid as they are likely to opt to strengthen their squad after yet another sensational start to the season.

According to a report from El Nacional, Bernardo Silva's agent, Jorge Mendes, has offered the player to Real Madrid. The Portugal international was set to leave Manchester City during the summer window but finally decided to stay with the English club.

Bernardo Silva was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer with Manchester City asking 100 million Euros for the midfielder. The Catalan club tried to reach an agreement but due to their financial difficulties were unable to get a deal in place.

Due to this, Jorge Mendes has now offered his client to Real Madrid as the footballer still searches for a new club. Mendes is hoping that the European champions could be a possible destination for the Portugal international footballer.

Barcelona manager Xavi wanted the signing of Bernardo Silva and it is understood that the club are still searching for a way to get the deal over the line. However, with Real Madrid in the picture, it is will be more difficult for the Catalan side to land their primary target.

