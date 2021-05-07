Real Madrid could be looking at a huge change in the summer as manager Zinedine Zidane might leave the club once the current season comes to a close. The Frenchman returned to Los Blancos in 2019 – following his stint from 2016 to 2018 – leading the club to a league title in 2020, their first since 2017. The Spanish giants despite being knocked out of Europe are still involved in a La Liga title race. Champions League: Chelsea Beat Real Madrid to Set Up Summit Clash Against Manchester City.

According to a recent report from Goal, there are growing concerns in the Real Madrid dressing room that Zinedine Zidan might not continue as the manager next season and is ready to walk away from the final year of his contract. The 48-year-old left the club in 2018 after leading them to three successive Champions League win due to dispute with hierarchy and could once again be on his way out.

It is understood that the Real Madrid manager has grown tired of dealing with events outside of his control and is ready to step down from his position, despite his contract running until 2022.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, Real Madrid have had a number of on-field and off-field issues and it is understood that the defeat to Chelsea has forced Zidane to make a decision as he believes he can no longer count on the full support of his big-name players.

As per the publication, Zidane is now bored of the daily routine that he has had to follow for over 12 months. He loves being at Valdebebas, conducting training sessions with a star-studded squad, but Covid-19 protocols have removed much of the fun factor associated with the post.

If Real Madrid manage to win the La Liga title, the club hierarchy will hope that the Frenchman continues till the length of his contract but with Zidane not sure about his future, they will be looking at replacements. Club legend Raul, Joachim Low and Massimiliano Allegri are some of the managers on Fiorentine Perez’s radar.

