Real Madrid’s flaws in La Liga mean they are not in a position to stop Barcelona from claiming the title. With 65 points from 31 games, the Los Blancos are 11 points off league leaders Barcelona and it will take a catastrophic collapse on the part of Barcelona to let them back in the title. Carlo Ancelotti was left fuming as Real Madrid were beaten 4-2 by 10th-placed Girona. These losses have been frequent for the Spanish giants and inconsistency has been a major problem area. The defeat was their second in the last five matches and despite Barcelona too performing poorly in this period, Real Madrid have not capitalised. Almeria are 15th and have lost 10 of their last 13 meeting with the defending champions. Real Madrid versus Almeria will be telecasted on the Sports18 Network and streamed on the JioCinema app from 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Manchester United Takeover: Sheikh Jassim, Jim Ratcliffe Make 3rd Bids.

Thibaut Courtois was not present for Real Madrid in the last game due to illness but has now returned to first-team training and is in line to start. Eder Militao and Antonio Rudiger will have to improve considerably if they are to avoid a repeat of the Girona loss. Rodrygo leads the attack with Karim Benzema not being risked.

Diego Fuoli and El Bilal Toure are ruled out for Almeria due to fitness issues but Rodrigo Ely is back training and is pushing for a start. Luis Suarez plays the lone striker role and he will be flanked by Leo Baptistao and Adi Embarba. Cesar de la Hoz in central midfield is likely to drop deep and shield the backline. Lucas Robertone on the left flank is the main creator for this team and Madrid will try and avoid giving him any space.

When is Real Madrid vs Almeria, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Defending champions Real Madrid will host Almeria in their next match at La Liga 2022-23 match on Saturday, April 29. The game will start at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid. Cristiano Ronaldo Turns Cameraman! Al-Nassr Star Clicks Pictures of Teammates and Staff on Sidelines of Training.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Almeria, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network possess the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can get the live telecast of the match live on their TV sets. The match between Real Madrid and Almeria will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 SD/HD.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Almeria, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting right of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Almeria on the JioCinema app and website. Real Madrid will be hurting by their recent defeat and will attack Almeria from the onset. They should secure a comfortable 3-0 win here.

