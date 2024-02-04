It is time for another Madrid Derby as Real Madrid welcome city rivals Atletico Madrid at home in the Spanish La Liga. The Los Blancos were recently knocked out by the same opponents in the Copa Del Rey and revenge will be on the minds of Carlo Ancelotti and his men. The team currently leads the points table with 57 points from 22 games, one more than second placed Girona, who have also played a game more than them. Atletico Madrid are ten points behind them and are at fourth spot but with the kind of squad at their disposal, they should be doing much better. Real Madrid versus Atletico Madrid will be telecasted on the Sports 18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 1:30 AM IST. Real Madrid Star Jude Bellingham Shows Respect Towards Getafe CF’s Badge, Avoids Walking Over It After La Liga 2023–24 Clash, Video Goes Viral.

Antino Rudiger is likely to miss this clash for Real Madrid after suffering from a thigh injury in the last game. Aurelien Tchouameni is suspended and his place in the starting eleven will be taken by Eduardo Camavinga. Jude Bellingham has been in the news for all the wrong reasons following his conduct in the last game but he is likely to start here. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo will lead the attack for the hosts.

Alvaro Morata will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the visitors while the likes of Jose Gimenez, Cesar Azpilicueta and Thomas Lemar are all ruled out. Rodrigo de Paul and Saul Niguez along with Koke form the midfield engine and they were brilliant in the last game against Real Madrid.

When is Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid will lock horns with city rivals Atletico Madrid in the La Liga 2023-24 on Monday, February 5. The match is set to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be played at the Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain. Kylian Mbappe To Join Real Madrid After PSG Contract Expires: Reports.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 season. La Liga matches are available for live telecast on the Sports 18 network and Real Madrid vs Mallorca match will be available on TV in the Sports 18 Network channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid football match on the JioCinema app and website. There should be plenty of goals once again in the Madrid Derby but it is the home side that will emerge as the winners.

