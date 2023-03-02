The stakes are high when Real Madrid and Barcelona take on each other in an El Clasico in the first leg of the Copa del Rey 2022-23 semifinal. Recent form suggest that the Los Blancos start this game high on confidence after Barcelona faced a shock defeat to Almeria in La Liga. The Catalan giants were also knocked out of the UEFA Europa League by a spirited Manchester United outfit. Now, they will turn their attention to this all-important clash, which presents a realistic chance of them getting their hands on a second trophy this season. Real Madrid enter this match on the back of a 1-1 draw against city rivals Atletico Madrid in what was a thrilling derby, where Los Blancos snatched a point with youngster Alvaro Rodriguez on the scoresheet. With that result, their gap with leaders Barcelona has been reduced to seven. Robert Lewandowski, Barcelona Forward, Set to Miss El Clasico Against Arch-Rivals Real Madrid With Injury.

One of the biggest misses for Barcelona in this match is Robert Lewandowski, with the star striker being ruled out of this contest. Moreover, Xavi’s men will also be without the likes of Pedri and Ousmane Dembele, both being sidelined due to thigh problems. Ansu Fati is expected to return, though. For Real Madrid, defender David Alaba is ruled out, but Rodrygo is likely to be available.

Barcelona had beaten Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup final in January and would hope for a repeat of that performance. But it would be tough beating Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu, where the reigning Champions League winners beat Barcelona last October.

When Is Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Final? Know Date, Time and Venue

Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2022-23 semifinal first leg, will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 3, 2023 (Friday). The El Clasico clash has a scheduled start time of 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Get Live Telecast Of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Final on TV?

Unfortunately, the semifinal El Clasico clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona in the Copa del Rey 2022-23 will not be telecast in India. Hence, Indian fans cannot watch the live action on their TV sets.

How To Watch Real Madrid vs Barcelona, Copa del Rey 2022-23 Final Live Streaming Online?

Fans in India will, however, be able to watch live streaming of this contest on the FanCode app and website. Those interested in watching the online streaming of this El Clasico will be able to do so on FanCode but at the cost of a nominal fee for the match pass, which is Rs 69. This match pass will also enable fans to watch both legs of the semifinals as well as the Copa del Rey final.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2023 08:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).