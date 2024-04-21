It is time for the biggest rivalry in football to take centre stage again as Real Madrid takes on Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu. Barcelona will need to secure a win in this El Clasico, if they are to cut down on the Los Blancos’ eight-point lead at the top of the league. The Catalonians looked out of the title race at one point but consistent performances in the last month or so have given them a lifeline. Like Real Madrid, Barcelona too have registered four victories on the bounce in the La Liga. Opponents Real Madrid heads into this clash after an emphatic win over Manchester City in Europe and they will be confident of getting the job done domestically. LaLiga 2023–24: Real Madrid Hosts Barcelona Eyeing Decisive Blow in Spanish League Title Race.

Dani Carvajal and Vinicius Jr have been declared fit for the game and will be available for Real Madrid. Thibaut Courtois and David Alaba are ruled out with injuries though. Rodrygo will be the talisman in the attacking third for the home side with Jude Bellingham pulling the strings in midfield. Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde will be recycling the possession in the central areas.

Sergi Roberto and Andreas Christensen missed the second leg against PSG due to suspension and they should be fresh for this massive game. Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal will lead the attack. Ilkay Gundogan and Pedri will push forward from central midfield, trying to create openings for the attacking three.

When is Real Madrid vs Barcelona La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid will take on arch-rivals Barcelona in La Liga 2023-24 on Monday, April 22. The Real Madrid vs Barcelona match will be played at the

Santiago Bernabéu, Madrid, Spain and it will start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Girona FC Secures First Ever European Berth After Caning Cadiz in LaLiga 2023–24.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights to the La Liga 2023-24 season. La Liga matches are available for live telecast on the Sports 18 network, and the Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico match is likely to be available on the Sports 18 Network SD/ HD channel. For Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Barcelona football match on the JioCinema app and website. Real Madrid have not lost in their last 16 games in all competitions, and they should find a way to secure all three points here as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 21, 2024 03:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).