Real Madrid will face Girona at the Santiago Bernabeu, which is effectively a top-of-the-table clash in the Spanish La Liga. The Los Blancos currently sit top of the standings with 58 points from 23 games and head into the game on the back of a draw against city rivals Atletico Madrid. They had won their previous four matches and have been largely brilliant since the turn of the year. Opponents Girona have been the surprise package this term as they are firmly in the title race. They have lost just once with the defeat coming against Real Madrid earlier. They look on course for Champions League qualification which is exceeding expectations. Real Madrid versus Girona will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 11:00 pm IST.

Nacho is the latest to join the Real Madrid injury list which includes the likes of Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao, and David Alaba. Antonio Rudiger and Vinicius Jr will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability. Jude Bellingham is the attacking midfielder for the home side and he will look to set up chances for Brahim Diaz and Rodrygo in the final third.

Girona has problems with the absence of their coach staff for the game owing to suspension. They will be without Daley Blind, Yangel Herrera and Michel for this epic clash. Juan Carlos, David Topez, and Toni Villa are the players injured for the visitors. Viktor Tsyhankov and Savio on the wings will create chances from out wide for striker Artem Dovbyk.

Real Madrid would be facing Girona in the La Liga 2023-24 on Saturday, February 10. The Real Madrid vs Girona match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu and it will start at 11:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 season. La Liga matches are available for live telecast on the Sports 18 network and Real Madrid vs Girona match will be available on the Sports 18 3 TV channel. For live streaming details, read below.

As the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Girona football match on the JioCinema app and website. Real Madrid have conceded just 15 times this season, the best defensive record in the La Liga. Expect this game to end in a scored draw.

