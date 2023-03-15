Real Madrid takes on Liverpool in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie with the Los Blancos leading 5-2 on aggregate. The defending champions were trailing by two goals early on at Anfield, the last time the sides met, but showed great resolve to turn the game on its head. While many feel there is not much contest left in this clash, Real Madrid will be keen to keep their feet grounded and start afresh. Liverpool, on the other hand, have been struggling with consistency this season and it will take a special effort from them to progress to the next round. The 1-0 loss to Bournemouth summed up what has gone wrong this season for the Reds, especially after the highs of the 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United. Real Madrid versus Liverpool will be streamed on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 am IST. Angry Cristiano Ronaldo Kicks the Ball Away in Frustration, Receives Yellow Card During Al-Nassr vs Abha King's Cup 2023 Match (Watch Video).

Ferland Mendy and David Alaba miss out for Real Madrid due to injuries, while the rest are available for selection. Karim Benzema leads the attack with Vinicius Jr and Federico Valverde on the wings. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric in midfield give the team a vital edge in terms of winning attitude and technical abilities. Antonio Rudiger and Eder Militao in defence have been rock solid thus allowing their midfielder to venture forward.

Luis Diaz, Thiago Alcantara, Joe Gomez and Calvin Ramsay are the players not part of the matchday squad for Liverpool owing to fitness issues. Coady Gakpo, Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez make up the front three for Liverpool and the trio have shown in recent times how they can click together as a unit. Fabinho has been below par for much of the campaign but will likely keep his midfield position. Erling Haaland Scores Five Goals, Equals Lionel Messi and Luis Adriano's Champions League Record As Manchester City Beat RB Leipzig 7-0.

When is Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Real Madrid will take on Liverpool in the second leg of their round of 16 match at the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 on Thursday, March 16. The game will begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important round of 16 clash between Liverpool and Real Madrid will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 2, 3 and Sony Ten 2 channels.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Liverpool, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

SonyLIV, the official broadcast platform of the Sony Sports Network, will provide live streaming of this match. Hence fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Liverpool match on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. Real Madrid should win the contest with ease as the Reds are likely to leave gaps behind in search of goals.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 15, 2023 07:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).