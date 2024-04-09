The quarter-final stages of the UEFA Champions Legue begin this evening with Real Madrid hosting Manchester City in the first leg of their tie. The defending champions met the Los Blancos in the semi-final stage last season and ended up as comfortable winners over the two legs. This campaign, their form has been unlike the highs of last term but they continue to be a top team, active in three competitions yet again. Opponents Real Madrid look destined to lift the La Liga, but European glory attracts them after missing out on the prize in 2023. Real Madrid versus Manchester City will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:30 AM IST. Real Madrid Seek UEFA Permission to Play Manchester City Under a Closed Roof in Upcoming Champions League 2023-24 Match: Report.

Dani Ceballos is back with Real Madrid first team training and is in line to play some part in the contest. Eder Militao on the other hand is not fit enough to make the game squad. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo make up the front two for the home team with the mercurial Jude Bellingham as the playmaker. Toni Kroos will play the role of the central defensive midfielder, allowing Eduardo Camavinga and Federico Valverde to venture forward.

Kyle Walker is trying his best to get into the team for Manchester City but the English full-back might not make it. Josko Gvardiol has been declared fit to start while injury prevents Nathan Ake from featuring. Rodri will be a key player for Manchester City as he looks to break up the Real Madrid play. Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, and Phil Foden will make up the front three. Bayern Munich Coach Thomas Tuchel Explains Team’s Latest Collapse Against FC Heidenheim Before Arsenal Trip.

When is Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Real Madrid will host Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 quarterfinal on Wednesday, April 10. The UCL quarterfinal first leg match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain and it starts at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 second-leg showdown betweenReal Madrid vs Manchester City on the Sony Sports Network TV channels in India. For online Real Madrid vs Manchester City live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Manchester City, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Manchester City match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. It will be a keenly contested game with Real Madrid securing a 2-1 victory.

