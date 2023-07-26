Real Madrid and Manchester United, perhaps two of the biggest clubs in the world football, clash in a pre-season game at NRG Stadium in Texas. Manchester United head into the game on the back of a commanding 2-0 win over English rivals Arsenal. It was their third win on the bounce as Erik Ten Haag looks to turn his team into a Premier League winning club. The Dutchman wants to incorporate a fast paced and quick transition brand of football at the club and the early signs have been good. Real Madrid managed a 3-2 comeback win over AC Milan in the last game but they will not be happy with the kind of sloppy performance some players put in. Real Madrid versus Manchester United will be streamed on Sony Liv app from 6:00 AM IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Interacts with Kim Kardashian’s Kids, Performs Siuu After Al-Nassr vs PSG Club Friendly 2023 (Watch Video).

Fred is not part of the squad as he looks to secure a move away from Manchester United. Anthony Martial and Amad Diallo are major doubts for the game and it is likely the duo may not be fit in time. Casemiro, Mason Mount and Bruno Fernandes will start for the first time together and that should excite the United fans. Jadon Sancho has been used as a false nine so far and the trend is likely to continue.

Dani Ceballos is the only bis absentee for Real Madrid owing to a thigh problem. Jude Bellingham was a bit rusty against AC Milan but we know the quality he possesses. Vinicius Jr can trouble the best of defenders and the Red Devils will be wary of his threat. Toni Kroos and Luka Modric continue to be the midfield powerhouse for the Spanish side despite them being at the club for so long.

When is Real Madrid vs Manchester United, Club Friendly Football Match 2023? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Real Madrid will continue their pre-season tour with a face-off against Manchester United in a pre-season match on Thursday, July 27. The match will kick-start at 6:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, USA. Premier League Transfer News 2023–24 Season: Fulham Sign Raul Jimenez on Two-Year Deal.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Manchester United, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Unfortunately for the Indian fans, the live telecast of the Real Madrid vs Manchester United game would not be telecasted in India. There is no official broadcaster for the game in the country and the football fanatics would not be able to view the game on their TV sets in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Manchester United, Club Friendly Football Match 2023?

Though the live telecast of Real Madrid vs Manchester United is not available in India, the fans can tune in to MUTV official app and website to live stream the football match online. Thus, one could enjoy the pre-season clash on their electronic devices. Manchester United are in good form at the moment and it will not be a surprise if they win here.

