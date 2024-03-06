Real Madrid have a 1-0 lead heading into their second leg Round of 16 clash with German club RB Leipzig. Brahim Diaz scored the only goal of the game when these sides last met and Leipzig will feel they are still in with a chance to progress. The visitors created plenty of chances in the first leg and some poor finishing led them down. Playing Europe’s most successful team in their backyard is never easy but the Los Blancos have not been in the best of forms leading to this game which is a positive for Leipzig. Real Madrid have three draws in their last have domestic games which is unlike them. Real Madrid versus RB Leipzig will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 1:30 am IST. ‘Hala Madrid!’ Cristiano Ronaldo Congratulates Real Madrid As Los Blancos Celebrate 122nd Birth Anniversary.

Thibaut Courtois, Eder Militao and David Alaba miss out for RB Leipzig owing to injuries. The good news is that key midfielder Jude Bellingham is all set to start for the home side after missing the previous leg. Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo will lead the attack with Jude Bellingham playing as the advanced attacking midfielder. Toni Kroos and Federico Valverde have key roles to play in the central areas of the pitch.

Mohamed Simakan saw a yellow card in the last game and is now suspended for the trip to Madrid. Lukas Klostermann remains the only key player missing out on account of injury. Dani Olmo and Xavi Simons will feature in attack for the visitors. Amadou Haidara and Xaver Schlager in midfield will need to find a way to impose themselves on the opposition.

When is Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Real Madrid will lock horns against RB Leipzig in the second leg of the round of 16 tie in UEFA Champions League 2023-24 on Thursday, March 7. The UCL round of 16 match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid and it starts at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Jude Bellingham Receives Two-Match Ban For X-rated Rant at Referee During Real Madrid vs Valencia La Liga 2023-24 Match.

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 second-leg showdown between Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig on the Sony Sports Ten 2 (English commentary), Sony Sports Ten 3 (Hindi commentary) and Sony Sports Ten 4 (Tamil/Telugu commentary) TV channels in India. For Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs RB Leipzig match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Real Madrid have their flaws, particularly in defence, but securing a smooth passage to the next round should not be difficult.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 06, 2024 08:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).