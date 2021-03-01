Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2020-21 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in IST: Real Madrid will be eager to get close to league leaders and city rivals Atletico Madrid when they take on Real Sociedad in a Monday night encounter at home. The Los Blancos are currently third with 52 points from 24 games while Atletico Madrid’s win yesterday ensured they have 58 points after having played a game more. Zinedine Zidane has seen his side win the last four games in the league and the morale is high despite a lengthy injury crisis. Opponents Real Sociedad are no pushovers and with a hat-trick of victories, they have managed to reach the fifth in standings. They have strong European ambitions and need wins against top sides like Real Madrid to make it to the Champions League next season. Gareth Bale Turns Back Time at Tottenham Hotspur as Manchester United and Chelsea Draw.

Karim Benzema and Eden Hazard are making good progress with their respective injuries but still some time away from the first-team action. There is some positive news too with Federico Valverde, Rodrygo Goes and Marcelo all part of the matchday squad. Isco will play a false nine role in the attacking third with Marco Asensio and Vinicius Junior flanking him. Casemiro in central midfield is critical to the team’s chances as he has recently contributed heavily in both boxes. Mikel Arteta, Arsenal Manager, on Barcelona’s Radar To Replace Ronald Koeman As Head Coach.

Asier Illarramendi has been left out of Real Sociedad’s matchday squad while Mikel Merino is ruled out with suspension. Joseba Zaldua and Luca Sangalli are injured and will not take any part in the match. Adnan Janujaz could be replaced by Portu on the right wing with Mikel Oyarzabal on the opposite flank. Alexander Isak is in rich goal scoring form at the moment and should keep Real Madrid’s defence at bay.

When is Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played at the Alfredo di Stefano Stadium in Madrid. The game will be held on March 02 (Monday midnight) and it is scheduled to begin at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

Unfortunately, TV channels in India does not hold the broadcast rights of La Liga 2020-21. So, the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad match will not be telecast live on any TV channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

With no live telecast available, fans can still catch the action live, thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming online of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad for free. Real Madrid always tend to play well at home and should get the three points against Real Sociedad.

