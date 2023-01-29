Real Madrid will look to build momentum on the hints of form they found in the last three games across all competitions as they face Real Sociedad at home in the latest round of fixtures in La Liga. Lately the Los Blancos suffered a loss of form in the league and dropped important points thereby falling behind league leaders Barcelona. The loss of form extended to the Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia where they received a thrashing defeat from arch-rivals Barcelona in the final. A difficult run of games waited them in the Copa del Rey and La Liga, and the loss of form couldn't be allowed to be sustained. They returned to winning ways strongly gathering victories against Villarreal and Atletico Madrid in Copa del Rey and Athletic Bilbao in the Ligue. Although Carlo Ancelotti has faced difficulty rotating the squad with fatigue issues and injuries, he has used them well to change the flow of games. They will be confident as they haven't lost a game this season at their home Santiago Bernabeu and won their last two games against Real Sociedad. Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad will start at 1:30 AM IST. Copa America 2024 to be Played in The United States of America.

Real Sociedad on the other hand had a good season so far. They were eliminated against Barcelona in the Copa del Rey 2022-23 quarterfinals. Ahead of that they won seven games across all competitions and currently sit at the third position in the table with 38 points. Three behind their opposition Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti is light on his defensive depth as Lucas Vázquez, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Ferland Mendy and Aurélien Tchouaméni will all miss the clash. Eduardo Camavinga can appear once more in a makeshift left-back role. Meanwhile several key players of La Real like David Silva, Andoni Gorosabel and Mikel Merino will miss the game for La Real.

When is Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2022-23 will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid. The game will be held on January 30, 2023 (Monday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). 'Messi, Messi' Spectators Taunt Cristiano Ronaldo After Al-Nassr’s Defeat to Al-Ittihad in Saudi Super Cup (Watch Video).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 are the official broadcaster of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into the Sports18 SD/HD channels to watch the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad clash live on TV.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans can watch La Liga 2022-23 in India online. Viacom18 are the official broadcast partners. Fans can tune into the Voot Select App and JioCinema app and website to watch the Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad football match live streaming. It will be a closely fought game, but Real Madrid will have the upper hand at home.

