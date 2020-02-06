Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Copa Del Rey 2019–20 Quarter-Finals Live Telecast on TV in IST & Free Football Score Updates?

Real Madrid Players Celebrate (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Real Madrid will hope to extend their 21-match unbeaten run when they host Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey 2019-20 quarter-finals at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 06, 2020 (Thursday). Madrid will be playing for the first time at home in Copa del Rey 2019-20 having played their opening two matches of the tournament on the road. Real beat Atletico in the Madrid derby last weekend, which has given a three-point advantage over defending league champions Barcelona in La Liga 2019-20 and Zinedine Zidane’s men will want to continue their perfect run. Meanwhile, fans searching for the live telecast, online live streaming and score updates for Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, Copa del Rey 2019-20 quarter-final match please scroll down. Athletic Bilbao vs Barcelona Live Telecast & Free Streaming Details.

Sociedad have lost both of their last two away games in the league, which includes a shock 1-2 defeat against relegation-battling Leganes in the weekend. They also lost 1-3 to Real when both these teams met earlier this season in the league and will have to produce their best match to get a result in favour. Sociedad will be without former Real defender Diego Llorente for this match while Illara and David Zurutuza are also out of this clash.

Zinedine Zidane’s men too have personnel missing but have fared so much better without them. Star summer signing Eden Hazard is out with a long-term injury while Gareth Bale, Dani Carvajal, Lucas Vazquez and Casemiro are not expected to be in the bench when Real Sociedad visit the Bernabeu. Real will also like to keep an eye on Martin Ødegaard, on loan from Madrid at Sociedad, who has impressed everyone with his skills and has also expressed his desire to extend his loan spell at San Sebastian.

When is Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, Copa del Rey 2019-20 Quarter-Final Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad clash in the quarter-finals of 2019-20 Copa del Rey will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu on February 06, 2020 (Thursday). The match is scheduled to start from 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, Copa del Rey 2019-20 Quarter-Final Football Match in India?

The quarter-final encounter between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad in Copa del Rey 2019-20 will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for Copa del Rey in India. Fans can, however, stay updated about the game on online platforms.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad, Copa del Rey 2019-20 Quarter-Final Football Match in India?

Unfortunately, there will also be no live streaming available for the Copa del Rey 2019-20 quarter-final match between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad. Fans should follow the official Facebook page of both the teams to find any streaming details for the quarter-final encounter.

Real beat Unionistas and Real Zaragoza in their opening two matches of Copa del Rey 2019-20, while Sociedad overcame Becerril, Ceuta, Espanyol and Osasuna to advance to the quarter-finals of the competition. Both sides have faced each other twice at this stage of the Copa del Rey before and Madrid came on top on both occasions.