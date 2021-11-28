La Liga leaders Real Madrid will host Sevilla in the latest round of La Liga 2021-22 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain on November 28, 2021 (late Sunday night). With top spot on the line, both teams will be aiming for maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. Real Madrid Seals 3-0 Win Against Sheriff Tiraspol In UCL 2021-22, Los Blancos Qualifies for Round of 16.

After a three-game winning run, Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid have regained their spot at the top of the La Liga table and could extend that lead with a win over the Andalusian outfit. Meanwhile, Sevilla are within touching distance of the Los Blancos and a win in this encounter could see them overtake the record champions.

When is Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)?

Real Madrid vs Sevilla, clash in La Liga 2021-22 will be played on November 29, 2021 (Monday) at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. The match has a scheduled time of 01:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

Viacom18 have acquired the broadcasting rights of La Liga in India for three seasons, so fans can tune into the MTV channel to catch the Real Madrid vs Sevilla live action on their television sets as they are likely to telecast the game.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2021-22 Football Match?

La Liga 2021-22 will also be available on online platforms for Indian viewers. With Viacom18 being the official broadcasters, fans can tune into Voot Select app and website to watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Sevilla clash.

