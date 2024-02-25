Real Madrid are in a great run of form in the LaLiga 2023-24 although they have dropped points in the last match against Rayo Vallecano. The front three of Vinicius and Rodrygo along with Jude Bellingham has yielded productive outcome for them this season powering them to the top of the LaLiga 2023-24 table. The Los Blancos have broken a five-point lead with second placed Barcelona with a game in hand. Although they are recently hit with multiple injuries as Jude Bellingham and Joselu are ruled out from selection. Bellingham's absence costed them hard in the last match as the struggled to break down the Rayo Vallecano defence. They face Sevilla next in the LaLiga 2023-24 who will post a tougher challenge as the Los Blancos will look to restore the eight point lead they had with Barcelona. Barcelona 4–0 Getafe, La Liga 2023–24: Raphinha Stars As Catalan Giants Move to Second Spot on Points Table With Convincing Victory.

Sevilla meanwhile, have found some ground under the feet after an extremely poor start as they are now positioned at 15th with 24 points from 25 games, 7 points clear of the relegation zone. They won two of their last four matches in the LaLiga and didn't lose in their last four. Rojiblancos, who are currently four points behind 12th-placed Alaves, held Real Madrid to a 1-1 draw at Estadio Ramon earlier this season, but Los Blancos won 3-1 in their clash at Bernabeu last term.

Real Madrid centre-back Antonio Rudiger has overcome a troublesome thigh problem and is set to make his return in the middle of the defence against Sevilla. However, Joselu joined a lengthy absentee list on Friday, with the striker suffering an ankle injury, and he will miss out alongside Jude Bellingham, David Alaba, Eder Militao and Thibaut Courtois. Los Blancos will also have to work around the absences of Dani Carvajal and Eduardo Camavinga, with the pair both suspended. As for Sevilla, Erik Lamela, Lucas Ocampos, Lucien Agoume and Marcao are out of the clash at Bernabeu.

When is Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Real Madrid would be facing Sevilla at their home in the La Liga 2023-24 on Monday, February 26. The Real Madrid vs Sevilla match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu and it will start at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Kylian Mbappe To Join Real Madrid After PSG Contract Expires: Reports.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 season. La Liga matches are available for live telecast on the Sports 18 network and Real Madrid vs Sevilla match is likely to be available on the Sports 18 Network SD/HD channels. For live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming of Real Madrid vs Sevilla, La Liga 2023-24 Football Match?

As the broadcasting rights of the LaLiga 2023-24 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Madrid vs Sevilla football match on the JioCinema app and website. Real Madrid have maintained a good defensive record in the La Liga. Expect this game to win in the favour of the hosts.

