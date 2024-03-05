Real Sociedad have a mountain to climb in their Round of 16 tie with Paris Saint Germain. The Spanish club trail by two goals against the French giants and it will take an immense effort from the home team to secure a comeback. They head into the contest on the back of two defeats in the league which is not ideal. Being seventh in the points table, they are likely to miss out on Champions League football next season which only increases the importance of progression to the next round for them. PSG on the other hand are the runaway Ligue 1 leaders but their priority like every year will be to win in Europe. New Format for UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Season Announced (Watch Video).

Martin Merquelanz, Alvaro Odriozola, Aihen Munoz and Carlos Fernandez are the players missing out for Real Sociedad. Ander Barrenetxea is training with the first team and is likely to feature in this clash. Andre Silva, Mikel Oyarzabal, and Takefusa Kubo form the front three for the home team. Martin Zubimendi will sit back and shield the backline while Mikel Merino and Brais Mendez take up the attacking midfield role.

Kylian Mbappe is in his last season at the club but remains a potent force in attack. He will partner with Bradley Barcola and Ousmane Dembele in the final third for PSG with Manuel Ugarte, Vitinha and Warren Zaire-Emery in midfield. Randal Kolo Muani should start on the bench and could be pressed into service if needed. UCL 2023–24: Thomas Tuchel’s Job on the Line As Wounded Bayern Munich Hosts Lazio in UEFA Champions League.

When is Real Sociedad vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Real Sociedad and PSG are set to clash in the round of 16 clash second leg in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 on Wednesday, March 6. The UCL round of 16 second leg will be played at the Reale Arena in San Sebastian, Spain and it starts at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Real Sociedad vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 second-leg showdown between Real Sociedad vs PSG on the Sony Sports Ten 2, Sony Sports Ten 3 and Sony Sports Ten 4 TV channels in India. For Real Sociedad vs PSG live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Real Sociedad vs PSG, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Real Sociedad vs PSG match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. PSG may be leading but they will not take Real Sociedad lightly. Expect the French side to win away from home as well.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2024 02:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).