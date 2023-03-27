Fresh off the success of a 4-0 demolition of the Netherlands, France takes on the Republic of Ireland in an away tie with an aim to continue their winning run in the 2024 Euro qualifiers. Skipper Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show against the Dutch as his brace along with his brilliant overall display helped the team do well. Being one of the best footballing sides on the planet comes up with its own kind of pressure but time and again manager Didier Deschamps has made it look easy. Opponents Ireland play their first game of the qualifying phase and defeated Latavia in a friendly encounter in their last match. Republic of Ireland versus France will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 12:15 AM IST. Kylian Mbappe Scores a Brace As France Register 4–0 Victory Over Netherlands in UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Skipper Seamus Coleman missed the Latavia game due to a thigh problem and continues to be a major doubt for the game. They will have Josh Cullen and Jason Knight back for the game while there is also a chance of Gavin Bazunu being part of the starting eleven. Michael Obafemi as a striker could trouble France and they will have to be wary of his aerial prowess.

Randal Kolo Muani and Antoine Griezmann form the front two for France with skipper Kylian Mbappe and Kingsley Coman on the wings. Adrian Rabiot has been given the license to venture forward with Aurelien Tchouameni providing the cover for the backline. Ibrahima Konate and Dayot Upamecano complement each other well in defence and seems to be the first choice pairing of the coach.

When is Republic of Ireland vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Republic of Ireland will take on France at UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers on Tuesday, March 28. The game will begin at 12:15 am IST at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Republic of Ireland vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Fans can tune into the Sony Sports Network channels to watch the live telecast of this match. Antonio Conte Leaves Tottenham Hotspur With Mutual Agreement After 16 Months in Charge.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Republic of Ireland vs France, UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers Match?

The broadcasting rights of UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers are with Sony Sports Network. Hence, SonyLiv will provide the live streaming of the Republic of Ireland vs France match. France will score a few goals in the game given the attack they have. Expect Kylian Mbappe to put up another stellar performance.

