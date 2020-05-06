RIP Bruno, Twitterati React As Virat Kohli's Pet Dog Dies (See Reactions)

Virat Kohli and Bruno (Photo Credits: Instagram/Virat Kohli)

Virat Kohli announced earlier today that his pet dog of 11 years, Bruno has passed away. The Indian skipper took to social media to express his grief and penned an emotional message to his compatriot who has been with him through thick and thin. As soon as the news broke, several Indian fans took to the social media to express their love and gratitude towards Bruno and thanked him for being with their captain over the years. Virat Kohli Mourns Death of His Pet Dog Bruno, Made a Connection of a Lifetime; Says Indian Cricket Team Captain.

Paying his tributes to Bruno Virat Kohli wrote ‘Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace’. Anushka Sharma also paid her tributes to Bruno as she shared an adorable photo of the couple with him. ‘Bruno RIP,’ the Bollywood actress captioned her post. Virat Kohli, Wife Anushka Sharma and Their Pet Dog Dude Steal the Show on Twitter; Indian Cricket Team Captain Posts Picture of Trio Cuddling Each Other.

Fans around the country also paid their tributes to Bruno and here are some of them.

Rip Bruno 💔 !... I can understand to @imVkohli sir !... Such a adorable and sweet dog 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭!..... I'm sorry for this !.... To this kind soul Bruno will miss you 💔💔 https://t.co/TOKsNaFisr — magnificent _kartik_aryan_ (@PieKoki) May 6, 2020

“A Dog Is The Only Thing On Earth That Love's You More Then You Love Yourself.” 🐶🐕 RIP #Bruno..😥 @imVkohli @AnushkaSharma pic.twitter.com/58LzlXKtW8 — Debojit Nath(Dev) 😘😘 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@Deb22dn) May 6, 2020

RIP Bruno 💔💔 You graced the life of my jaan #ViratKohli for about 11 years !! Thanks for each and every time when my love enjoyed and smiled because of you, you didn't made him smile, you made billions smile with that smile💓💓💓 Thnx for coming in @imVkohli 's life 💕💕 pic.twitter.com/uvwVt8k68V — Biggest Virat💓fan -parmeet (@ImVk5fan) May 6, 2020

Virat Kohli is in quarantine with Anushka Sharma and the couple on several occasions have shared photos and videos of Bruno. Virat Kohli is an avid animal lover and during his recent visit to an animal shelter in Jakkur, Bangalore adopted 15 dogs at the shelter.