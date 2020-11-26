Last night the entire world was shell shocked with the news of the demise of the Diego Maradona. He dies of a heart attack two weeks after he was hospitalised. No sooner the news of his demise spread like wildfire, imminent sportsmen not only from the football fraternity but also from other sports paid tribute to the late Argentine. Formula-1 stalwart Lewis Hamilton, Rafael Nadal, Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, David Beckham, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jurgen Klopp, Lionel Messi and many others were the ones who remembered the former Argentine star. Sachin Tendulkar Mourns Diego Maradona’s Demise, Says ‘World of Sports Has Lost One of Its Greatest’.

Even the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly tweeted about the time when the Golden Boy was in Kolkata to play a friendly match. Even Pele who was once his competition said that he wishes to play football in heaven with Maradona. "I have lost a great friend and the world lost a legend. One day, I hope, we will play football together in heaven," he said. The 80-year-old further prayed for his family and asked for strength for them. Now, let's have a look at the tweets by stars below:

Lewis Hamilton (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sachin Tendulkar

Football and the world of sports has lost one of its greatest players today. Rest in Peace Diego Maradona! You shall be missed. pic.twitter.com/QxhuROZ5a5 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 25, 2020

David Beckham

Yuvraj Singh

Really sad to hear of the passing away of the legendary Maradona. He truly lived life king size & by his rules and set benchmarks on the field and off it too. RIP my friend. You will be missed — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 25, 2020

Sourav Ganguly

My hero no more ..my mad genius rest in peace ..I watched football for you.. pic.twitter.com/JhqFffD2vr — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) November 25, 2020

Ronaldo

Messi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

Rafael Nadal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

Mike Tyson

The Hand of God, Maradona has left us. In 86 we both won our championships. They use to compare the two of us. He was one of my hero’s and a friend. I respected him so much. He will be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/E5j6DSfJas — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) November 25, 2020

Zlatan Ibrahimovic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zlatan Ibrahimović (@iamzlatanibrahimovic)

Even the football clubs including Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and others paid tributes to the perished star. Needless to say that the fans are also heart broken with the news of his demise and have gathered in Bueno Aires mourning the death of the football star.

