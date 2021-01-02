Real Madrid will look to topple Atletico Madrid at the top of La Liga 2020-21 team standings as they’ll host Celta Vigo in their next fixture. The encounter takes place at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano Stadium on Saturday Night (January 3). Real Madrid come into this game on the back of a disappointing 1-1 draw against Elche. Luka Modric’s goal put Los Blancos ahead in the first half, but Elche managed to equalize via a penalty from winger Fidel. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keeper, mid-fielders, defenders and strikers for RM vs CV match. Real Madrid Transfer News Update: Zinedine Zidane Set To Leave At the End of Current Season.

Speaking of Celta Vigo, they thrashed Huesca 2-1 in their last fixture and will like to upset the La Liga Giants as well. Nolito and Iago Aspas netted goals to take their side over the line. In 21 previous encounters between the two sides, Real Madrid hold the clear advantage with 15 victories. Three encounters resulted in Celta Vigo’s favour while the other three meetings ended in draws. The two clubs last faced each other in February 2020 with the game ending in a 2-2 draw. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

RM vs CV, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Thibaut Courtois (RM) must be your keeper.

RM vs CV, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Raphael Varane (RM), Sergio Ramos (RM), Hugo Mallo (CV) and Nestor Araujo (CV) must be your defenders.

RM vs CV, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Luka Modric (RM), Casemiro (RM), Renato Tapia (CV) and Nolito (CV) must be your midfielders.

RM vs CV, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Santi Mina (CV) and Karim Benzema (RM) must be your forwards.

RM vs CV, La Liga 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Thibaut Courtois (RM), Raphael Varane (RM), Sergio Ramos (RM), Hugo Mallo (CV), Nestor Araujo (CV), Luka Modric (RM), Casemiro (RM), Renato Tapia (CV), Nolito (CV), Santi Mina (CV), Karim Benzema (RM).

Karim Benzema (RM) should be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Santi Mina (CV) can take the vice-captain slot.

