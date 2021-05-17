Ronald Koeman is unsure about Lionel Messi's future in Barcelona after their loss against Celta Vigo last night at the Camp Nou. The team lost the game 1-2 and after the match, during the interview, Ronald Koeman could only hope that Messi does not leave Barcelona after this season cause it's impossible to play without him. “He has already scored 30 goals this season, which have given the team a lot of points. It is a question for Leo to decide," said Ronald Koeman after the match. Barcelona Scripts a Couple of Unwanted Records After 1-2 Loss Against Celta Vigo in La Liga 2021-22.

Koeman further pointed out that if Messi is not in the team, he doesn't know who would score goals. Last night, Messi was the only one who scored a goal and it was Santi Mina's brace that led the team to a 2-1 win against Barcelona. With this, Barcelona scripted a couple of unwanted records for themselves. So, this is the first time since 2004 that Barca has gone without a win in their last three games. Also this is the first time since 2008-09 that the team will not end the season by being on the top two spots of the La Liga points table.

Talking about the match, Barca dominated every aspect of the game including the possession and shots taken. The home team had the ball for 64 per cent of the time and the rest was handled by Celta Vigo. Both Barcelona and Celta Vigo ended up having four shots on target.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 17, 2021 11:04 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).