Sarpreet Singh Makes History: First Indian-Origin Player to Start a FIFA World Cup Match for New Zealand

Los Angeles, June 16, 2026: A historic moment unfolded on the global stage today as Sarpreet Singh, the attacking midfielder for New Zealand, became the first player of Indian origin to start a FIFA World Cup match. The 27-year-old, born in Auckland to Punjabi parents, played a pivotal role for the 'All Whites' in their Group Stage opener against Iran, which concluded in a thrilling 2-2 draw at the iconic Los Angeles Stadium. Viral Sensation Tim Payne Starts in New Zealand's Thrilling 2-2 World Cup Draw Against Iran.

Singh, wearing the No. 10 jersey, was a creative force in the midfield, demonstrating his technical ability and vision throughout the game. He was instrumental in New Zealand's first goal and was on the pitch for nearly the entire match before being substituted in the 92nd minute. His performance against a formidable Iranian side has not only boosted New Zealand's World Cup campaign but also sent ripples of pride across the Indian diaspora worldwide.

Sarpreet Singh's Journey to the World Stage

Born on February 20, 1999, Sarpreet Singh's football journey began in New Zealand, where his talent quickly became apparent. His Indian heritage, with parents hailing from Jalandhar, Punjab, has always been a significant part of his identity. Singh rose through the ranks at Wellington Phoenix, ultimately earning a dream move to German giants Bayern Munich in 2019. He made history then as well, becoming the first player of Indian descent to play in the Bundesliga and being part of Bayern's Bundesliga-winning squad in the 2019-2020 season.

After spells in Portugal and Serbia, Singh returned to his boyhood club, Wellington Phoenix, on loan from Serbian SuperLiga side TSC in February 2026, gearing up for this monumental World Cup appearance. His inclusion in New Zealand's 26-member squad, following a recovery from a medial collateral ligament (MCL) injury earlier this year, underscored his importance to the national team. From 45K to 5M Instagram Followers! Vozinha, Cape Verde Goalkeeper, Goes Viral After FIFA World Cup 2026 Heroics vs Spain.

VIDEO- Sarpreet Singh's Grandfather's Father Talks to Media

VIDEO | As Sarpreet Singh of Punjab origin is playing FIFA World Cup for New Zealand, beaming with pride, his grandfather's friend Sukhchain Singh says, "When her mother informed, I felt a lot of happiness, she said our son has been selected by New Zealand to play in FIFA World… pic.twitter.com/pJbfm1VsPb — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 15, 2026

Sarpreet Singh's landmark start follows Nishan Velupillay of Australia, another player of Indian heritage, who also made his World Cup debut earlier in the tournament. With other Indian-origin players like Qatar's Tahsin Mohammed Jamshid and DR Congo's Samuel Moutoussamy also featuring in this World Cup, the tournament highlights a growing presence of the Indian diaspora in international football.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2026 09:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).