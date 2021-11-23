Kolkata giants East Bengal and ATK Mohan Bagan will clash in the Indian Super League on Saturday, 27th November. The flag bearers of Indian football with an iconic rivalry that dates back to close to a century now, the clubs were on the verge of closure till ISL stepped in and gave them a lifeline. ATK merged with Mohun Bagan to form a formidable partnership while East Bengal had its resources intact. If we take a look at the overall head-to-record in the Kolkata Derby which includes all major tournaments, there has been a total of 320 games with East Bengal holding the edge with 121 wins to Mohan Bagan’s 92 while 107 games ended in a draw. In ISL though, ATK Mohan Bagan won both the games last season versus East Bengal. SC East Bengal vs ATK Mohun Bagan, ISL 2021–22: Here Are Five Things To Look Forward to in the Kolkata Derby

Here's A look at the last five games between the two teams.

19th February 2021-ATK Mohan Bagan 3 SC East Bengal 1: Goals from Roy Krishna, David Williams and Javi Hernandez were enough to secure all three points for Mohan Bagan. A battered East Bengal just had a 41st minute Jose Arroyo's own goal to show for their efforts.

27th November, 2020-SC East Bengal 0 ATK Mohan Bagan 2: Roy Krishna proved to be the nemesis once again for East Bengal as his effort along with Manvir Singh’s late strike meant ATK Mohan Bagan won comfortably.

19th January, 2020-Mohun Bagan 2 East Bengal 1: The erstwhile Mohun Bagan beat East Bengal with goals from Joseba Beitia and Baba Diawara. Marcos Martin pulled one back for East Bengal but it proved nothing more than a consolation in the end.

1st September, 2019-Mohun Bagan 0 East Bengal 0: Perhaps the most tepid derby recent memory with the two teams failing to find the back of the net in this Calcutta Premier Division game.

16th December, 2018-East Bengal 3 Mohun Bagan 2: An eventful game that saw 5 goals and a 59th-minute red card to Mohun Bagan’s Eze Obumneme. Lalrindika Ralte was the star of the game as his brace helped East Bengal win.

ATK Mohun Bagan looked the stronger of the two if recent results are to go by but a derby often is the biggest leveller in football.

