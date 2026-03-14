SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

East Bengal will look to regain their winning momentum on 14 March, as they welcome a winless Kerala Blasters FC to the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan. The match, a critical fixture in this truncated Indian Super League (ISL) 2026 season, sees the Red and Gold Brigade attempting to break into the top three, while the visiting Tuskers are desperate to secure their first points of the campaign after four consecutive defeats. Ravinder Singh Dies: Namdhari FC Football Player Passes Away After Collapsing On-Field During Local Tournament.

Where To Watch East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025–26?

While many fans actively search for free live streaming links, the official broadcast and digital streaming rights for the truncated 2025–26 ISL season are strictly regulated. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) recently awarded the digital rights to FanCode, which has sub-licensed the linear television broadcast to Sony Pictures Networks.

Live Television: Fans can watch the match live on the Sony Sports Network, specifically on the Sony Sports Ten 2 channel.

Live Streaming: The game is available to stream live across India on the FanCode app and website. Viewers will need a subscription, a team pass, or a specific match pass to access the coverage. Manisha Kalyan Goal Video: Watch India Women Sensation Score From Thunderous Free Kick During IND-W vs TPE-W AFC Women's Asian Cup 2026. SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC Team News The hosts enter the tie following a resilient goalless draw against FC Goa. Under head coach Oscar Bruzon, East Bengal enjoyed a strong start with back-to-back victories over NorthEast United and Sporting Club Delhi. However, a recent dip in form, a loss to Jamshedpur and the stalemate in Kolkata, has left them in fifth place with seven points from four matches. In stark contrast, Kerala Blasters find themselves in a precarious 13th position. The Kochi-based side has yet to record a single point this season, most recently falling to a 1-0 home defeat against Chennaiyin FC. A fifth straight loss would significantly derail their hopes of climbing out of the bottom half of the table.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2026 04:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).