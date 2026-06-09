The Senegal national football team encountered an unexpected and controversial reception upon their arrival in the United States on Monday, June 8, 2026. Members of the squad and delegation were subjected to strict security and customs checks directly on the airport tarmac, with their documents, luggage, and sports equipment meticulously inspected. A video circulating widely on social media captured the scene, drawing significant criticism from football fans globally, particularly in Africa, who deemed the measures excessive and disrespectful to a participating World Cup nation. Omar Abdulkadir Artan, Award-Winning Somali Referee, Denied Entry to USA Ahead of FIFA World Cup 2026.

Unprecedented Airport Scrutiny

Reports indicate that US immigration officials conducted the comprehensive screening immediately after the team disembarked their flight. The footage shared online shows players standing alongside their bags as security personnel conducted inspections, with one scene depicting a player undergoing a hand-held security screening with outstretched arms. This level of scrutiny for a national team on a private charter flight has been described by some aviation industry observers as extremely rare.

The incident has ignited a debate over the treatment of international sports delegations, with many fans questioning why such stringent checks were performed on the tarmac rather than within the terminal. Social media users expressed outrage, with some commenting that similar measures should be applied equally to all prominent teams.

Viral Video: Senegal Football Team Screened on Airport Tarmac

U.S. authorities inspected SENEGAL’s national team players the moment they stepped off the plane. This was the FIFA WORLD CUP “welcome” for Senegal’s team in the U.S. FULL detailed INSPECTION. pic.twitter.com/sO3jPpCJni — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) June 9, 2026

World Cup Preparations and Upcoming Fixtures

The Lions of Teranga are in the United States to finalize their preparations for the FIFA World Cup 2026, co-hosted by the US, Canada, and Mexico, which kicks off on June 11. Senegal, ranked 14th in the FIFA World Rankings as of April 1, 2026, is slated to play a pre-tournament friendly match against Saudi Arabia at Toyota Field in San Antonio, Texas. FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran National Football Team Players Granted US Visas, But Staff Denied Entry.

Their World Cup campaign will see them compete in Group I. Their group stage fixtures are as follows:

Date Match Venue Time (ET) Competition Stage June 16, 2026 France vs Senegal MetLife Stadium, New York/New Jersey 3:00 PM Group Stage June 22, 2026 Norway vs Senegal MetLife Stadium, New York/New Jersey 8:00 PM Group Stage June 26, 2026 Senegal vs Iraq Toronto Stadium, Toronto 3:00 PM Group Stage

Senegal's official base camp for the tournament is at Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey, where they will utilize Yurcak Field for training.

Broader Immigration Context

The tarmac checks occur amidst a backdrop of ongoing concerns regarding US entry restrictions. In December 2025, US President Donald Trump signed a proclamation that restricted entry for nationals of several countries, including Senegal, a move that has raised fears among Senegalese officials and fans about supporter attendance at the World Cup. While athletes, diplomats, and individuals serving US national interests are exempt from the ban, issues surrounding visa fees and the overall travel climate have created uncertainty. The Senegalese Embassy has indicated that visa fees are part of broader US immigration policies.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2026 12:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).