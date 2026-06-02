Sergio Aguero Birthday Special: Celebrating Man City Legend's Legacy As he Turns 38

June 2, 2026, marks the 38th birthday of Sergio Leonel Agüero del Castillo, affectionately known as 'Kun' Agüero. The Argentine legend, renowned for his clinical finishing, explosive pace, and pivotal contributions, enjoyed an illustrious career that saw him become a global footballing superstar, primarily with Manchester City. Lionel Messi Statue Removed in Kolkata: 70-Foot Monument Dismantled Over Safety Concerns After Storms (Watch Video).

Born in Buenos Aires, Agüero began his professional journey with Independiente, becoming the youngest player to debut in the Argentine Primera División at just 15 years and 35 days old on July 5, 2003. His talent quickly garnered attention, leading to a move to Atlético Madrid in 2006 where he honed his skills and tasted European success.

Manchester City Legend

Agüero's transfer to Manchester City in 2011 for a reported £35 million marked the beginning of a golden decade for both player and club. He became the driving force behind City's rise to prominence, culminating in arguably the most iconic moment in Premier League history: his last-minute goal against Queens Park Rangers on the final day of the 2011-12 season, securing City's first league title in 44 years.

During his ten years at the Etihad Stadium, Agüero solidified his status as the club's all-time leading goalscorer, netting 184 goals in 275 Premier League appearances. He also holds the record for the most Premier League hat-tricks with 12. His incredible consistency and ability to deliver in crucial moments made him a fan favourite and a nightmare for opposition defenders.

International Acclaim and Retirement

On the international stage, Agüero proudly represented Argentina, earning over 100 caps and becoming the nation's third-highest all-time top goalscorer with 41 goals. He was a key member of the Argentina squad that won the Copa América in 2021, a fitting capstone to his international career. He also secured an Olympic Gold Medal in 2008 and two FIFA U-20 World Cups in 2005 and 2007.

After a brief stint with Barcelona, Agüero was forced to retire from professional football in late 2021 at the age of 33 due to a heart condition. His premature retirement was a somber moment for the footballing world, but his legacy as one of the game's most devastating strikers remains untarnished.

Career Snapshot: Honours and Key Stats

Here’s a look at some of Agüero’s significant achievements and statistics:

Club Career Statistics (Domestic League Goals/Appearances)

Club Appearances Goals Independiente 54 23 Atlético Madrid 175 74 Manchester City 275 184 Barcelona 4 1

Major Honours

Manchester City:

Premier League: 2011–12, 2013–14, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2020–21 (5)

FA Cup: 2018–19 (1)

EFL Cup: 2013–14, 2015–16, 2017–18, 2018–19, 2019–20, 2020–21 (6)

Atlético Madrid:

UEFA Europa League: 2009–10 (1)

UEFA Super Cup: 2010–11 (1)

Argentina:

Copa América: 2021 (1)

Olympic Gold Medal: 2008 (1)

FIFA U-20 World Cup: 2005, 2007 (2)

Individual:

Premier League Golden Boot: 2014–15 (1)

Golden Boy: 2007 (1)

Most Premier League Hat-tricks: 12

As Sergio Agüero celebrates his 38th birthday, the footballing world looks back fondly on the career of a true legend whose goals and charisma illuminated stadiums and inspired a generation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 02, 2026 10:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).