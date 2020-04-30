Sergio Aguero Feels Lionel Messi Will Retire at Barcelona, As Argentine ‘Loves’ La Liga Champions

Sergio Aguero and Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty)

For a while now, there have been rumours that Lionel Messi will quit Barcelona after shaky management with the Catalan Giants. Several reports said that he was being offered a place in clubs like Juventus, Manchester City, Manchester United and a few others. Sergio Aguero, Lionel Messi's teammate at Argentina feels that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner will retire at Barcelona since he loves the La Liga champions. Aguero in an interview said that he not only loves the team but also is quite comfortable with them. The Argentine will only leave the club if something catastrophic happens. Lionel Messi’s Son Thiago Talks About Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe & Others, Argentine Says, ‘Thiago Is Very Demanding When It Comes to My Performances’.

Manchester City forward says that Messi is already the face of Barcelona and will stay with the club unless something catastrophic happens. “Leo is a player who is already a symbol and legend of Barcelona, but things happen in football," Aguero told El Chiringuito TV. "Many players have changed for Leo and he stayed in Barcelona. He loves the club, he identifies with Barcelona, he is comfortable and happy. No matter how many things happen, he will continue. Unless something catastrophic happens,” explained Aguero. Prior to this even Barcelona’s former president Joan Laporta had said that Messi will have no problem in renewing his contract with the Catalan Giants.

Lionel Messi has not been in very good terms with Barcelona he had a spat with the club publicity on a couple of occasions. One when Eric Abidal the sporting directors had blamed the players for sacking their former manager Ernesto Valverde and the other for the pay cuts owing to the coronavirus crisis.