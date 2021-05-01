Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has regained full fitness and could feature in the side’s crucial UEFA Champions League 2020-21 semi-final clash against Chelsea next week, coach Zinedine Zidane confirmed. Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw at home in the first leg of the UCL semi-final and travel to Stamford Bridge for the crucial second leg next week. They are set to host Osasuna at home in La Liga this Sunday. Ramos had been out of action for over a month after suffering an injury while on international duty with Spain. Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Accuser Kathryn Mayorga Claims Rs 579 Crore in Damages: Report.

The centre-back watched from the stands as Cristian Pulisic put Chelsea ahead within the opening 14 minutes in Madrid. Karim Benzema then levelled the scores 15 minutes later. The match ended 1-1 but Chelsea returned home with a crucial away goal advantage.

"(Sergio Ramos is training with us and that means he's able to play too," Zidane told the media on Friday ahead of Madrid's La Liga clash at home against Osasuna. "We'll see what we do when we name the squad, but Sergio is fit and ready to play." Ramos has, however, been left out of the squad to play Osasuna.

Ramos has been struggling with a calf injury and had also tested positive for COVID-19. His absence left Madrid thin at the back and also took away their threat of scoring from set-pieces. In Ramos’ absence, Real have drawn four of their last five matches in all competitions. They played a goalless draw at Anfield in the second leg of the UCL quarter-final against Liverpool. The champions were held to goalless draws by Getafe and Real Betis in between a 3-0 win over Cadiz.

Zidane’s side are still in the run for the Champions League title and are alive in the domestic league title race. In La Liga, they are second with 71 points from 33 games, two behind leaders Atletico and level on points with Barcelona, who are at third. A win over Osasuna can take Real to the top of the points table, depending on Atletico’s result against Elche.

