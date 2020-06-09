Serie a 2019–20: What Happens if the League Stops Again Due to Coronavirus? Details Explaining Italian FA’s Plan B to Decide Season’s Outcome

Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus Teammates React After a Win (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Italy’s top-flight football league Serie A is set to resume its 2019-20 season on June 20 with Torino taking on Parma in the opening game of the league post a three-month halt due to the coronavirus pandemic. But with Italy still among the countries worst-hit by the COVID-19 pandemic the national football association had developed a plan B to decide the league’s outcome in case the season is frozen again. The Italian FA (FIGC), on Monday, approved a contingency plan to decide the outcome of the league, should it be stopped again due to spikes in COVID-19 infections. Serie a 2019–20 to Resume on June 20, Coppa Italia Ties to Be Played a Week Earlier.

Football in Italy came to halt On March 9 due to a massive break in the coronavirus infections, which claimed lives of almost 34000 people in the country. And although the number of cases and death have decreased significantly – 280 new cases and 65 deaths were reported on June 9 – the federation have approved plans for playoffs or algorithm if the season cannot be finished. The plan proposed by FIGC president Gabriele Gravina was approved by a unanimous vote. Take a look at what happens it Serie A does not end as per normal schedule. Competition Is Coming’: Cristiano Ronaldo Sends Warning to Serie A Teams Ahead of League’s Restart.

When Does Serie A 2019–20 Resume and End?

Serie A 2019-20 season will resume on June 20 with Torino hosting Parma in the opening game of the league post resumption. Juventus play their first match against Bologna on June 23. Each team has 12 rounds of matches remaining, with exception to Inter Milan, Atalanta, Verona, Parma, Sassuolo, Cagliari, Torino and Sampdoria each of whom have 13 matches to play. The season, as per the new schedule is set to end on August 2 with Sassuolo and Udinese playing the final match of the campaign.

What if Serie A Is Halted Again for a Second Time?

Despite the good news of Serie A resuming again on June 20, fears have allayed that with the pandemic still not entirely eradicated, it might haunt again and stop the football season for a second time. And with Italy still, among the hardest-hit countries, chances are high of new infections spiking again. To combat this situation and still finish the 2019-20 Serie A season, the Italian FA have approved two contingency plans.

What Are the Contingency Plans?

The first contingency plan states that if the league is halted again than playoffs and playouts will be held to decide the winner, the top four positions, European Qualification (Champions League and Europa) spots as well as the relegations. But the playoffs can only be held if the league stops due to time restrictions or pandemic situation by July 10-15, which are date limit for playoffs. The format and number of teams for the playoffs are yet to be decided.

The second contingency plan is for a situation when the playoffs can no longer be held. Post-July 10-15 or if any situation arises when matches are banned due to a spike in infections than the league will use an algorithm to decide the final standings of the Serie A 2019-20 season. Interestingly though if an algorithm is used to decide the league table, no winner or champions will be announced.

What Is an Algorithm and How Does It Decide Serie A Final Standings

An algorithm is a formula that will be used to determine the final league positions for each team in Serie A. The algorithm is a last resort and will only be used if the season is halted and playoffs cannot be held. The formula will take into account the points tally of each team before the season halted for a second time and their league positions. It will then calculate the average points at home and away matches and multiply it by the number of remaining home and away matches for each team to derive the final league standings.

It is important to note that a winner will not be announced if an algorithm is used. But if it is mathematically certain that a particular team would have won the championships, by virtue of points, under normal circumstances than a winner will be announced and the algorithm will be sued to determine the positions of other teams in the league.

Will the Season Stop if Any Team Reports Positive Case After Serie A Restarts

It is interesting to note that while the Serie A season will start on June 20, the Italian FA is still to announce what happens when a player tests positive in between the season. Monday’s meeting also did not address the question. A new positive coronavirus case will compel the team involved to send its players and staff on quarantine for at least 14 days while also carrying out tests. It is bound to disrupt the championship, in case that happens. But nothing has been announced to that end as yet.

The FICG, however, announced that if any team is found to have violated the medical protocol once the season resumes, it will face sanctions which might range from normal fine to being excluded from the championships. The severity of the violation will determine the penalty.

What if Serie a Does Not Start on June 20?

If it is not possible to resume the Serie A 2019-20 season by June 20 the league will have dates at least until July 10 to decide it the league can be restarted. The final date for the league to end the 2019-20 Serie A season is August 20. The FIGC intends to start a new season by October.

Juventus led Lazio by a solitary point when the Serie A came to a halt in March. The defending champions were on 63 points after 26 games, while Lazio were one behind from the same number of matches. Inter Milan were positioned third with 54 points but have a game in hand. Meanwhile, competitive football will resume in Italy on June 12 with Juventus hosting AC Milan in the second leg of the Coppa Italia semi-finals before the league restarts on June 20.