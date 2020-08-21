Inter Milan will face Sevilla in the Europa League 2019-20 final searching for their first European trophy since the Champions League win in 2010. Inter thrashed Shakhtar Donetsk 5-0 to progress to the final. They are unbeaten in their last 11 matches across all competitions and have lost only once since March. Antonio Conte’s side have scored at least two goals each in their last six games and have been devastating in attack. Their opponents Sevilla are the most successful team in this history of the Europa League with five titles. Meanwhile, take a look at some key players for the final ahead of the Sevilla vs Inter Milan, EUL 2019-20 final match. Sevilla vs Inter Milan, UEFA Europa League 2019–20 Final Live Streaming Online.

Sevilla outfoxed Manchester United in the semi-final and won 2-1 to advance to their sixth Europa League final. They have won all of their last five finals in the competition, including the most recent final against Liverpool, and will be confident of a similar result against Inter, who they are facing for the first time in Europe. Inter Milan though are unbeaten in the Europa League this season and have won all of their last six matches since dropping out of the Champions League after finishing third in their group. Sevilla vs Inter Milan Dream11 Prediction in Europa League 2019–20 Final.

Romelu Lukaku

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku just can’t stop scoring at the moment. He has scored in all five Europa League matches for Inter this season and has four goals from his last three outings in the EUL knockout rounds.

He has scored six goals in five matches in the Europa League and needs three more goals to overtake Bruno Fernandes (8) and win the golden boot in the competition. Lukaku has scored already scored 33 times in his debut campaign for Inter and needs one more goal to equal Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal tally this season.

Lautaro Martinez

Another Inter Milan striker on the list. Like Lukaku, Martinez has scored 30 goals or more across all competitions this season although only three of those have come in the Europa League. His brace against Shakhtar Donetsk was his first in the Europa League since the round of 32. Martinez also assisted the fourth goal against Donetsk. His partnership with Lukaku makes them a deadly pair.

Ever Banega

Sevilla’s only survivor from their 2014-15 and 2025-16 Europa League title-winning teams, Ever Banega has been sensational for the Spanish club this season. He will be playing his final match for Sevilla in the Europa League final before his proposed move to Saudi Arabia. Banega has been the most consistent player for Sevilla in recent times.

He was Man of the Match in their win over Roma then provided the winning pass for Lucas Ocampos to score the winning goal in the quarter-final against Wolves and controlled the middle of the park against Manchester United in the semis.

Lucas Ocampos

The Argentine is Sevilla’s highest goal-scorer this season and scored the decisive goal in their 1-0 win over Wolves in the quarter-final. Ocampos tested Manchester United in the semi-final before a slight niggle forced him to be substituted. He will certainly start in the final.

The 26-year-old netted 14 times in the La Liga, sixth-most goals in the Spanish league this season, and helped Sevilla to a fourth-place finish. He will be a key player with his pace, power and directness enough to trouble Inter backline.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 21, 2020 06:44 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).