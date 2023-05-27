Trying to salvage out some positives from the season, Real Madrid will take on Sevilla in their next match away from home at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán stadium on Saturday, May 27. They are currently on 74 points on the La Liga 2022-23 table and sit on the second position. Barcelona have already clinched the league title and currently the only goal for the Los Blancos is to finish in the second position. They are a point ahead in the league table than city rivals Atletico Madrid and would like to finish that way and for those three points from Sevilla is an absolute necessary. Despite an initial threat, Real Madrid have been able to seal full three points from the last match against Rayo Vallecano thanks to a late goal by Rodrygo. Although, the racism issues in the Valencia match has unsettled the internal environment of the Real Madrid dressing room, yet they will be confident of a victory. La Liga 2022–23: Mouctar Diakhaby Stays Away From Anti-racism Banner Before Valencia Game.

Sevilla's main focus at this stage of the campaign will undoubtedly be the Europa League final against Roma next Wednesday, and a victory in that match would see them qualify for next season's Champions League. They didn't have a very impressive league campaign and currently sit at the 10th position in the league table with 49 points.

Sevilla will be without the services of Pape Gueye because of a suspension through a red card against Elche. Papu Gomez, Suso, Tanguy Nianzou, Marcao and Joan Jordan are also set to miss out. Real Madrid will not have the services of Vinicius Jr with a knee injury, Karim Benzema with a cut and Marco Asensio with a muscular problem. Eden Hazard might start this game.

When is Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Sevilla will be hosting Real Madrid in their upcoming La Liga 2022-23 match on Saturday, May 27. The game will begin at 10:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, Sevilla. ‘Let You and Ourselves Down’ Mohamed Salah Shares Emotional Post As Liverpool Fail To Secure UEFA Champions League Spot for Next Season.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

Viacom18 Network possesses the broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 in India. Fans can get the live telecast of the match live on their TV sets. The match between Sevilla and Real Madrid will be telecasted live on Sports18 1 channel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Sevilla vs Real Madrid, La Liga 2022-23 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of La Liga 2022-23 are with Viacom18 Network. Fans can enjoy the free live streaming of the Sevilla vs Real Madrid match on the JioCinema app and website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 27, 2023 05:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).