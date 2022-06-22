Qatar hosts the the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2022. The mega football tournament gets underway from November 22 and will conclude on December 18. A total of 32 teams will battle it out for the trophy across 27 days. In build up to the tournament, Qatar faced allegations regarding mistreatment of construction workers. Meanwhile, as per a latest report, football fans from all over the world who will fly to Qatar will have to face strict laws. As per one of the laws, after match parties won’t be allowed and also single people could land in jail if found having sex. Qatar World Cup 2022: Women Referees to Officiate at Men's FIFA WC for First Time.

“Sex is very much off the menu, unless you are coming as a husband and wife team. There definitely will be no one-night stand at this tournament. There will be no partying at all really. Everyone needs to keep their heads about them, unless they want to risk ­being stuck in prison. There is essentially a sex ban in place at this year’s World Cup for the first time ever. Fans need to be prepared," the police insider told Daily Star.

“The drink and party culture after games, which is the norm in most places, is strictly prohibited, with very strict and scary consequences if you are caught. There is a feeling that this could be a very bad tournament ­indeed for fans," he added.

Apart from it, consuming alcohol at public places is a crime in Qatar. So, fans will have to be careful about it as well. Reportedly, Qatar would permit alcohol consumption during the event by creating fan zones.

