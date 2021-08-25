Shakhtar Donetsk will take on AS Monaco in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 playoff fixture. The clash will be played at the Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv, Ukraine on August 25, 2021 (Wednesday). The Ukrainian outfit enter the game with a 1-0 advantage after the opening leg. Meanwhile, fans searching for Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Monaco, UCL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below. UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Results: Benfica, Malmo, BSC Young Boys Edge Closer To Group Stages With First Leg Wins.

Nico Kovac's AS Monaco haven't had the best of starts to their new footballing campaign as they have won just one match in their last five games. The French tea are on a run of three-game win less run and hope that they can change that and make it to the next round. Meanwhile, Shakhtar Donetsk need a draw to secure their place in the group stages of the Champions League.

When Is Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Monaco, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Playoff Match Schedule? (Know Date, Time & Venue)

The Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Monaco leg 2 playoff clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the Metalist Stadium in Kharkiv, Ukraine on August 26, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled start time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How To Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Monaco, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Playoff Match On TV?

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Champions League 2021-22 and will telecast the game on its sports channels. Fans can tune into Sony Ten channels to watch the live action of the UCL 2021-22 game on TV.

Where To Get Free Online Streaming Of Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Monaco, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Playoff Match?

SonyLIV, the official streaming partner of Sony Network will provide the live streaming of UEFA Champions League 2021-22. Fans can tune into SonyLIV app and website to get Shakhtar Donetsk vs AS Monaco free online streaming.

