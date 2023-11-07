Barcelona have made a perfect start to their UEFA Champions League with three wins out of three games played. The Catalonians had faired poorly in Europe’s biggest competition last season and it looks like the squad under Xavi is much more evolved this term. They are made a decent start to their domestic campaign and are involved in a tussle with Real Madrid and Girona in the early phase for supremacy. The defeat to Los Blancos recently was a setback but the team did well to come back strong against Real Sociedad with a narrow win. Shakhtar Donetsk are currently third in Group H and need to win this home tie to keep their qualification hopes alive. Shakhtar Donetsk versus Barcelona will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app from 11:15 pm IST. Key Games for FC Barcelona and Atletico Madrid with Knockout Spots at Stake in UEFA Champions League 2023–24.

Irakli Azarovi will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the game while the likes of Stav Lemkin, Lassina Traore and Ivan Petryak are all ruled out for this clash. Danylo Sikan will play up top as the lone striker with Heorhiy Sudakov as the playmaker behind him. Taras Stepanenko and Artem Bondarenko will sit back and absorb the pressure thrust onto them by the technically superior Barcelona side.

Both Sergi Roberto and Frenkie de Jong are not fully fit and may miss out on this game for Barcelona. Robert Lewandowski will play up top as the lone striker with Joao Felix and Raphinha on the wings. Gavi and Ilkay Gundogan do not sit back much and should be involved as the attacking midfielders. Joao Cancelo and Alejandro Balde are the likely wingbacks. UEFA Champions League 2023–24: Bayern Munich Hosts Galatasaray at Allianz Arena After Der Klassiker Win.

When Is Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time & Venue

Shakhtar Donetsk will host Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 match on November 7. The Group H match will be played at the Volksparkstadion in Hamburg, Germany and it will start at 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Match Live Telecast?

The live telecast of Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona football match in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 will be available for live telecast in India on Sony Ten Network. Fans hence will be able to watch this match live on their TV sets in India on the Sony Ten Network channels. For live streaming options, fans can scroll below.

How To Watch Live Online Streaming Of Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Match?

Good news for the fans as the Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona clash in the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 will be available on online platforms. Fans can tune into the SonyLIV app and website to watch the live streaming online of Shakhtar Donetsk vs Barcelona match. However, it will be available for subscribers only. The streaming of the match is also likely to be available on JioTV. Barcelona have defeated Shakhtar Donetsk in five out of their last seven meetings and will likely secure another win against the Ukrainian side this evening.

