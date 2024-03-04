Liverpool and Manchester City secured important wins over the weekend in the English Premier League to prove their title credentials and it is now time for Arsenal to stay alive in the race with a win over Sheffield United this evening. Mikel Arteta’s side have peaked at the right time with five wins on the bounce in the league, scoring plenty of goals in the process. Their free-flowing football makes up wonderful viewing, but they will be judged based on secured silverware, which creates pressure. Sheffield United are rock bottom in the points table and if they do not improve considerably, they are likely to be relegated. Unbelievable! Erling Haaland Misses Empty Net As He Shoots Over Crossbar During Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League 2023-24 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Daniel Jebbison, Cameron Archer, Anis Ben Slimane, Chris Basham, John Egan, Max Lowe, and Rhys Norrington-Davies are the players missing out for Sheffield United. George Baldock and Ben Brereton Diaz will undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability. Rhian Brewster is certain to start in the final third for the hosts, who are likely to opt for a 3-5-2 formation.

Kai Havertz will lead the attack once again with Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the wings. Declan Rice will slot in at central midfield and he will be shielding the backline. Jorginho and Martin Odegaard will likely venture forward and try and create openings for their front three. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes form the centre-back pairing and the duo will try and cut down the aerial threat of Sheffield United. New Format for UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Season Announced (Watch Video).

When is Sheffield United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Sheffield United is set to host Arsenal in a high-octane Premier League 2023-24 clash on Tuesday, March 5. The Manchester derby will be played at the Bramall Lane and it starts at 01:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sheffield United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season in India. Hence fans in India will be able to watch the live telecast of the Sheffield United vs Arsenal match on Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Sheffield United vs Arsenal, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Sheffield United vs Arsenal football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The home team have not won a game in their last 10 attempts and they could well taste another defeat against a quality team like Arsenal.

