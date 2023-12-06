Liverpool are second in the points table in the English Premier League and Jurgen Klopp’s men next take on Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. The Reds came back spectacularly to get the better of Fulham in their last match which was a thriller. The new-look squad of Liverpool is taking the club back to the top after the disappointments of last term. Opponents Sheffield United are rock bottom heading into the fixture and have sacked their manager, Paul Heckingbottom. Chris Wilder has returned as the boss for the club and he will be keen to get the club out of this mess. Sheffield United versus Liverpool will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app from 1:00 am IST. Pep Guardiola Predicts Another Premier League Title for Manchester City Despite Three-Game Winless Run in EPL.

Rhys Norrington Davies, Tom Davies, Rhian Brewster and George Baldock will be missing the game for Sheffield United due to fitness issues. Oliver McBurnie will be missing the game due to suspension after his dismissal in the last match. Cameron Archer is the focal point in attack and he will have Gustavo Hamer and James McAtee as the playmakers slotting in behind him. Oliver Norwood will keep things tidy in midfield.

Joel Matip has been ruled out for a few weeks due to a knee injury while Stefan Bajcetic and Andrew Robertson are also long-term absentees. Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have settled in well in the Liverpool midfield and will likely run the show against the Blades. Mo Salah on the right wing is an important outlet in attack, teeing up chances for striker Darwin Nunez. Premier League 2023-24: Manchester United Bars Reporters After Stories About Manager Erik Ten Hag as Problems Mount for Dutchman Ahead of Chelsea Match.

When is Sheffield United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match? Date Time and Venue

Liverpool will take on Sheffield United in the Premier League 2023-24 on Thursday, December 7. The Sheffield United vs Liverpool match will be played at Bramall Lane and it starts at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Sheffield United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights to the English Premier League 2023-24 season. In India, fans will be able to watch the live telecast of the Sheffield United vs Liverpool match on Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD TV Channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Sheffield United vs Liverpool, Premier League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2023-24 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Sheffield United vs Liverpool football match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. Sheffield United have lost eight of their last ten league games which tells the enormity of the challenge on their hands. Expect the Reds to clinch an easy win on the road.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 06, 2023 05:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).