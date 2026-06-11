South Korea vs Czechia Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Football Tips, Playing XI, Captain Picks for FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A Match

The highly anticipated FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off, and Group A action sees Asian powerhouse South Korea take on a resurgent Czechia. This crucial Group Stage match is set to be a tactical battle as both teams vie for an early advantage in the tournament. Football fans globally, and especially those invested in fantasy leagues, will be keenly watching the proceedings at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico, on Friday, June 12, 2026, with kick-off scheduled for 08:30 AM IST (03:00 AM UTC). South Korea vs Czechia, FIFA World Cup 2026 Win Probability: What Polymarket Betting Prediction Markets Say.

Recent Form and Head-to-Head

South Korea enters the tournament in strong form, having won four of their last five matches with an 80% win rate. Their recent preparation saw them score 7 goals and concede 5, including impressive victories such as a 5-0 win over Trinidad and Tobago and a 1-0 win against El Salvador in their final warm-up games. The Taegeuk Warriors have demonstrated improved defensive solidity, securing back-to-back clean sheets in their recent outings.

Czechia also boasts a strong recent record of three wins from their last five matches, with their attack notably firing on all cylinders, netting 15 goals in that period. Their recent results include a commanding 6-0 victory over Gibraltar, a 2-2 draw with the Republic of Ireland (winning on penalties), and another 2-2 draw with Denmark (winning on penalties) to secure their World Cup spot. The team is managed by Miroslav Koubek, who was appointed in December 2025 and tasked with leading Czechia to the FIFA World Cup 2026™.

The head-to-head record between these two nations in senior international football stands at an even keel. They have met three times in friendlies, with each side securing one victory and one match ending in a draw. Their last encounter a decade ago in June 2016 saw South Korea emerge 2-1 winners in Prague. FIFA World Cup 2026 Zee5 Plan: Fans Allege Streaming Partner Downgraded Device Limit After Subscription.

Key Players to Watch

For South Korea, captain Son Heung-min (33 years old, Los Angeles FC) remains the talisman, a prolific forward known for his pace and clinical finishing. Defender Kim Min-jae (29 years old, Bayern Munich) is a crucial component of their defense, and his battle against Czechia's attackers will be pivotal. Midfield maestro Lee Kang-in (25 years old, Paris Saint-Germain) is expected to orchestrate attacks and deliver set-pieces. Forward Hwang Hee-chan (30 years old, Wolverhampton Wanderers) provides another significant attacking threat.

Czechia will rely heavily on striker Patrik Schick (30 years old, Bayer Leverkusen), whose aerial prowess and physical presence are a constant danger. Midfielder Tomáš Souček (31 years old, West Ham United) is a commanding presence, known for his goal-scoring ability from midfield and defensive contributions. Experienced right-back Vladimír Coufal (33 years old, TSG Hoffenheim) will be key in both defense and providing width in attack. Where to Watch FIFA World Cup 2026 Live Streaming Online and Telecast Channel in India.

Dream11 Fantasy Team Suggestion

Here's a balanced Dream11 fantasy XI for the South Korea vs Czechia clash, focusing on high-potential point-scorers:

Goalkeeper: Jo Hyeon-woo (KOR)

Defenders: Kim Min-jae (KOR), Vladimír Coufal (CZE), Seol Young-woo (KOR)

Midfielders: Tomáš Souček (CZE), Lee Kang-in (KOR), Hwang In-beom (KOR), Lukáš Provod (CZE)

Forwards: Son Heung-min (KOR), Patrik Schick (CZE), Hwang Hee-chan (KOR)

Captain Pick: Son Heung-min (South Korea) – The dynamic forward is South Korea's primary goal threat and a consistent fantasy performer, making him a strong captain choice.

Vice-Captain Pick: Patrik Schick (Czechia) – As Czechia's main striker and an aerial threat, Schick has a high potential for goals, making him an excellent vice-captain.

Budget Differentials:

Cho Gue-sung (South Korea, Forward): Can be a surprise goal scorer, offering good value.

Lee Jae-sung (South Korea, Midfielder): A consistent performer who can provide assists and occasional goals.

Players to Avoid: Consider avoiding defensively-minded players from either team who rarely contribute to attacking returns unless they are budget-friendly options and clean sheets are highly anticipated. Players who are known to be prone to cards or have limited minutes might also be less reliable fantasy picks.

This Group A encounter promises to be a captivating start for both nations. South Korea's defensive resilience paired with their star attackers against Czechia's potent offense sets the stage for a compelling fantasy football contest. Choose your XI wisely!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 11, 2026 06:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).